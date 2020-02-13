Bentley University Names Dr. Donna Maria Blancero as Provost

"Donna Maria has played an integral part in rolling out our strategic plan and supporting the university's academic growth," said Bentley University President Alison Davis-Blake. "But her impact goes far beyond academia. She is a champion for diversity and inclusion, frequently encouraging students of all backgrounds and identities to share their experiences."

Blancero joined the Bentley community in 2010 as an associate professor of management. She held several important roles on campus including interim provost for close to a year, interim dean of business and the McCallum Graduate School, and associate dean of undergraduate business. Prior to joining Bentley, she held a faculty role at Arizona State University and was a member of the academic cabinet at Touro University International.

For over 20 years, Blancero, a proud Latina of Puerto Rican heritage, has worked as a consultant to help organizations mentor Latinos and people of color. She is the founding editor of The Business Journal of Hispanic Research and recipient of several awards including the Brillante Award for Hispanic Education and the Presidential Award from the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science.

Blancero is also a faculty member with the PhD Project, which promotes diversity among business school faculty, and chairs its Committee on Hispanic Excellence, which was named a White House Initiative under the Obama administration. She received her PhD in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, master's degree from New York Institute of Technology and bachelor's degree from SUNY, College at Old Westbury.

