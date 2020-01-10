Bentley University Names New Editors for Ethics Journal

David Wasieleski will serve as editor-in-chief. He is the Albert P. Viragh Professor of Business Ethics in the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is also the Executive Director of the Albert Paul Viragh Institute for Ethical Business at Duquesne.

James Weber will serve as managing editor. He is professor of Business Ethics and Management and managing director of the Albert Paul Viragh Institute for Ethics in Business at Duquesne University .

The journal, which is published by Wiley, was founded in 1972 and was acquired by the Hoffman Center for Business Ethics in 1999. From the time when the journal came to the Hoffman Center for Business Ethics through the end of 2019, its editor was Bentley University professor of philosophy, Robert Frederick, who recently retired.

"We are very grateful to Bob Frederick for his dedication over two decades as the journal's editor," says Professor Jeffrey Moriarty, interim director of the Hoffman Center for Business Ethics and Chair of Bentley University's Philosophy Department . "As we enter a new decade, we are delighted to welcome David and Jim to their new roles. They both have had distinguished academic careers focused on business ethics and the complex and powerful relations between business and society. I'm truly pleased that we have two scholars of their caliber taking on the most important roles in the management and development of one of the oldest journals in the field. I am sure that they will strengthen its stature in the area of academic research in business ethics."

The Hoffman Center for Business Ethics at Bentley University was established in 1976, making it the oldest center of its kind in the world. Since then it has had a leading role in the advancement of the field of business ethics and corporate social responsibility, straddling the realms of academic research and the advancement of the ethics and compliance field as practiced by corporations around the world. It is credited with being a major influence in the development and success of the business ethics movement, both in the United States and around the world.

