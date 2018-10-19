Bentley University's MBA Program Ranked Among the Best in the Country by Bloomberg Businessweek

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley University is ranked as one of the 100 Best Business Schools in the United States to obtain an MBA in a new ranking from Bloomberg Businessweek. The rankings are based on surveys of MBA students, alumni and recruiters. They also take into account how successful graduates are in finding a job after graduation as well as their starting salaries.

Students and graduates cited Bentley's No. 1 ranked career services and commitment to diversity to explain what makes Bentley's MBA program stand out. "Great career services to be placed with a great company," said one student. "The diversity of the class and how we were able to bounce ideas off each other," said another.

"Bentley's MBA program offers flexibility, a deep network of employers, successful outcomes for graduates and faculty who know industry," says Interim Dean of Business Donna Maria Blancero. "Bloomberg BusinessWeek's new ranking recognizes that Bentley is one of the top business schools in the country."

Read about Remy Cofield MBA '14 On Life As A Boston Celtics Scout

Bloomberg Business surveyed almost 27,000 MBA students, alumni, and recruiters about their goals and experiences. They combined those responses with compensation and job-placement data to create four indexes for the rankings:

Compensation Index (38.5%) This index includes pay right after graduation, what alumni are earning, percentage of students employed three months after graduation, size of bonuses, and percentage of a class receiving a bonus.

Networking Index (27.9%) This index focuses on the quality of networks being built by classmates; students' interactions with alumni; the successes of the career-services office; the quality and breadth of alumni-to-alumni interactions; and the school's brand power from a recruiter's vantage.

Learning Index (23.1%) The focus of this index was on whether the curriculum is applicable to real-world business situations; the degree of emphasis on innovation, problem-solving, and strategic thinking; the level of inspiration and support from instructors; class size; and collaboration.

Entrepreneurship Index (10.5%) Students now see entrepreneurship as central to their overall training, whether they want to start their own businesses or work at the world's biggest banks.

More information about the Bloomberg Businessweek Best Business School ranking and methodology is available here.

About Bentley University

Bentley University is one of the nation's leading business schools, dedicated to preparing a new kind of business leader with the technical skills, global perspective and ethical standards required to make a difference in an ever-changing world. Bentley's diverse arts and sciences program combined with an advanced business curriculum prepares graduates to make an impact in their chosen fields. The university enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students. For more information, visit www.bentley.edu .

Contact: Helen Henrichs, (781) 891-2277, hhenrichs@bentley.edu

SOURCE Bentley University

Related Links

http://www.bentley.edu

