BentoBox Bolsters its Executive Team to Lead the Digital Transformation of the Restaurant Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BentoBox , a website, e-commerce, and marketing platform for over 7,000 restaurants, today announced the addition of three key members to its executive leadership team.

On the heels of an unprecedented year for the restaurant industry, BentoBox will welcome its first ever Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer, along with a new Chief Operating Officer to further its mission of empowering restaurants by building their digital presence. These foundational members of the c-suite will report directly to the CEO and round out an executive team that is 50% women. Joining the BentoBox team is:

Darcy Kurtz , Chief Marketing Officer: With over 25 years of experience in small-business marketing, Darcy will orchestrate planning and development of BentoBox's product and brand marketing initiatives. Based in Atlanta, GA , Kurtz previously worked as Vice President of Global Product Marketing at Mailchimp, where she helped reposition the company from an email-only provider to an end-to-end marketing solution for SMBs. Darcy will seek to further BentoBox as a fixture of the restaurant community by creating dynamic, engaging stories highlighting how its world-class solution and experience solve the problems of restaurants.

Jessi Marcoff , Chief People Officer: Hailing from Boston, MA , Jessi will lead global talent development and employee engagement practices at BentoBox. With over 15 years of experience building and scaling the workforce at software companies like Privatar and Brandwatch, Jessi will play an integral role in designing the company's future and building best-in-class people development practices. Jessi will work to define BentoBox's culture as one of engaged and highly motivated teams by doubling down on competitive perks and benefits, career progression opportunities, and a pay-for-performance mentality.

Dan Chapman , Chief Operating Officer: With a proven track record of scaling growth-stage startups, Dan will lead sales and operations for BentoBox. Originally from Atlanta, GA and with a wide-ranging 20+ year career, Dan is a former U.S. Army Captain and was previously a management consultant at McKinsey and Strategy & Operations Lead at Google. Prior to joining BentoBox, he led Business Strategy & Operations for Fullstory, a digital experience analytics company. Dan will apply his passion for hospitality and technology to lead BentoBox in building a scale-ready sales organization and an impact-oriented operations team.

"We're thrilled to welcome Darcy, Jessi and Dan to the BentoBox team," said Krystle Mobayeni, CEO and co-founder of BentoBox. "In addition to the wealth of experience they bring to their roles, even more important is the passion they bring for restaurants. The landscape in hospitality is dramatically different from a year ago, and we're committed to making sure every restaurant has the necessary tools to thrive. Expanding our leadership is the first step."

BentoBox enables restaurants with online tools that drive direct, high-margin revenue through their websites, bypassing third-party services that come between them and their guests.

