Bentonite Market: Growth, Trends, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 03:40 ET
The bentonite market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, and others), Application (foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, pet litter, drilling mud, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bentonite market size is expected to increase by USD 401.92 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The organically modified bentonites and their increased use in geosynthetic clay liner systems is a major trend supporting the global bentonite market share growth. Organically modified bentonite clay is used to improve the performance of clay for organic pollutants. Geosynthetic clay liners and geomembranes are widely used to control the migration of leachates from waste disposal facilities. Geomembranes possess many limitations and require well-constructed clay backup. Geosynthetic clay liners perform better and are easy to construct and reduce the volume of the lining system for disposal facilities.
For more highlights on the market trends - Request a Sample Now!
Bentonite Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio market forecast report offers a bentonite market report that is segmented as - Product (sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, and others), Application (foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, pet litter, drilling mud, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The bentonite market share growth in the sodium bentonite segment will be significant for revenue generation. Sodium bentonite has high swelling properties which makes it ideal for use as a sealant in industries. Sodium bentonite is also used as binders, liner material, and as a suspension agent in concrete, wall boards, cement tiles, and water-proofing building materials. The growing use of sodium bentonite as an effective sealant is driving the growth of the segment.
- Regional Analysis: 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for bentonite market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The rising demand for foundry sand will facilitate the bentonite market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!
Bentonite Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Horizontal drilling: An innovation in oil and gas extraction
- Growing focus on pet humanization and animal hygiene practices
- Growth in steel production globally
For elaborated information on the drivers along with the market challenges - Grab a sample now!
Bentonite Market: Vendor Analysis
The bentonite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as advanced product offerings and strengthening their positions in local markets to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market. The bentonite market report also offers information on several market vendors, including CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Clariant International Ltd., EP Minerals LLC, Halliburton Co., Imerys, KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals AB, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., and Wyo-Ben Inc. among others.
- CIMBAR Performance Minerals- The company offers bentonite products such as Sodium Bentonite and Calcium bentonite.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Request a sample!
Reasons to Buy Bentonite Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bentonite market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bentonite market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bentonite market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bentonite market vendors
Related Reports:
- The magnesium fluoride market share is expected to increase to USD 225.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%.
- The molecular sieves market size is predicted to surge to USD 514.6 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.
|
Bentonite Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 401.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.20
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Clariant International Ltd., EP Minerals LLC, Halliburton Co., Imerys, KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals AB, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., and Wyo-Ben Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified metals and mining
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Sodium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Sodium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Sodium bentonite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Calcium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Calcium bentonite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Calcium bentonite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Foundry sands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Foundry sands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Foundry sands - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Iron ore pelletizing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Iron ore pelletizing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Iron ore pelletizing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Pet litter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Pet litter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Pet litter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Drilling mud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Drilling mud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Drilling mud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 37: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 CIMBAR Performance Minerals
- Exhibit 58: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Overview
- Exhibit 59: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: CIMBAR Performance Minerals - Key offerings
- 11.4 Clariant International Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 EP Minerals LLC
- Exhibit 66: EP Minerals LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 67: EP Minerals LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: EP Minerals LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 Halliburton Co.
- Exhibit 69: Halliburton Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Halliburton Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Halliburton Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Imerys
- Exhibit 74: Imerys - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Imerys - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Imerys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Imerys - Segment focus
- 11.8 KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 LKAB Minerals AB
- Exhibit 81: LKAB Minerals AB - Overview
- Exhibit 82: LKAB Minerals AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: LKAB Minerals AB - Key news
- Exhibit 84: LKAB Minerals AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: LKAB Minerals AB - Segment focus
- 11.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Mitsubishi Corp.
- Exhibit 90: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Wyo-Ben Inc.
- Exhibit 95: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 97: Wyo-Ben Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article