Bentonite Market size to increase by over $400 Mn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Bentonite Market

CIMBAR Performance Minerals: The company offers bentonite products such as Sodium bentonite and Calcium bentonite.

Clariant International Ltd.: The company offers bentonite products such as Sodium bentonite and Potassium bentonite.

EP Minerals LLC: The company offers bentonite products such as perlite and calcium bentonite.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE!

https://www.technavio.com/report/bentonite-market-industry-analysis

Bentonite Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bentonite market is segmented as below:

Product

Sodium Bentonite



Calcium Bentonite



Others

Application

Foundry Sands



Iron Ore Pelletizing



Pet Litter



Drilling Mud



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The bentonite market is driven by the growing focus on pet humanization and animal hygiene practices. In addition, growth in steel production globally is expected to trigger the bentonite market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

