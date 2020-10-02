Benuvia Manufacturing Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Manufacturing, LLC, a customer focused contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and leading developer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products, announced the appointment of two senior level staff. James Doroz has been named Vice President, Finance and Controller and Brandon Kidd as Vice President, Business Development.

Mr. Doroz has over 25 years of experience leading financial teams in various industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, natural resources, and software. He is primarily responsible for financial controls and financial planning and analysis.

"Jim is an established professional and leader with significant pharmaceutical industry experience. He will be a great asset as we build customer, vendor, and financial relationships. We are thrilled to have Jim join our team," said Scott Watson, President at Benuvia Manufacturing.

Mr. Kidd will assume the responsibility of new client relationships, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships as well as domestic and international sales. With over 20 years of investment and operational knowledge, he has extensive experience in the cannabidiol industry.

"Benuvia Manufacturing's capability to create a drug product from conception to final product development is a game-changer," commented Brandon Kidd. He continued, "I am excited to build out and increase our phytocannabinoid and drug contract manufacturing capabilities. Benuvia Manufacturing's status as a licensed cGMP pharmaceutical CDMO/CMO with FDA and DEA registrations makes it a best-in-class CDMO partner. Companies which entrust their product manufacturing to Benuvia Manufacturing are assured that the product will be made to the highest specifications and quality under pharmaceutical manufacturing standards."

"Brandon brings the energy and experience to drive growth at Benuvia Manufacturing and we are excited to have him back in his home state of Texas!" further commented Mr. Watson.

Benuvia Manufacturing Commercial Operations

Benuvia Manufacturing operates over 83,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research, development, and manufacturing space in its cGMP facility located in Round Rock, Texas. The manufacturing facility received its Type II Drug Master File (32552) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014 to produce pharmaceutical grade pure quality cannabidiol. Today, Round Rock is the only CBD active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing site in the U.S. producing an FDA approved cannabinoid drug. The facility is a DEA and FDA registered production site and is fully regulated and compliant with DEA, EPA, and OSHA requirements.

Benuvia Manufacturing also manufacturers SYNDROS® (dronabinol), a prescription medicine approved by the FDA to help improve nausea and vomiting caused by anti-cancer medicine (chemotherapy) in adults whose nausea and vomiting have not improved with usual anti-nausea medicines and loss of appetite (anorexia) in adults with AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) who have lost weight.

Benuvia Manufacturing is a subsidiary company of Benuvia Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for rare diseases, and the marketer of SYNDROS®.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer product companies to achieve their development and commercial needs:

Drug product manufacturing and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient - non-cGMP and cGMP from grams to commercial metric ton scale

Preclinical and clinical drug product formulations

Quality assurance and validation

Analytical services

Drug development including custom synthesis

About Benuvia Manufacturing

Benuvia Manufacturing is a privately held contract manufacturing organization that develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and products. For more information visit www.benuviamanufacturing.com.

