Benvenuti im Familia! Join the Galileo Brand Family Tree for a Chance to Win the Ultimate Culinary Experience in Italy

"For the better part of a century, we've been curing authentic Italian salame with the idea of family and tradition at its center. We want to continue crafting this experience for our fellow salame lovers, near and far," said Jeremy Kross, Galileo Brand Manager. "The 'Welcome to the Family' program celebrates our Italian heritage, the next generation of Italian cuisine and of course – the deliciousness of salame. But don't worry – you don't have to speak Italian."

Getting added to the Galileo brand family tree is easy – from now through October 21, simply share a photo of yourself on Instagram using the hashtags #GalileoFamily and #Sweepstakes and tag @GalileoSalame.

Eligible participants are entered for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Italy to explore the history and culinary riches of Le Marche. The winners will learn about the history of the Galileo brand and explore incredible destinations in the region of Le Marche - Ancona, a city and seaport that sits along Italy's Adriatic coast; Mount Conero, known as a "small piece of heaven" on the Adriatic Sea with some of the clearest water; and finally, San Marino, said to be the world's oldest surviving republic. While in Sant'Angelo in Vado, the winners will visit La Tavola Marche, a unique hands-on culinary experience where guests can immerse themselves in Italian culture and food. See the official rules here.

No Travel Required to Learn the Art of Salame with Salame Specialista Laura Vitale

To help celebrate with all salame lovers, Galileo brand is giving its 'family' an inside look at the art of making salame, including what it takes to craft the delicious salame that completes a charcuterie board.

Laura Vitale—the Galileo Salame Specialista—will host a masterclass on Instagram Live , giving viewers a virtual "taste" of the Italian experience in the comfort of their own homes. During the 30-minute salame masterclass on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. ET, those who tune in will experience a 101 on salame-curing, discover salame-incorporated recipes, and learn new entertaining tips and tricks just in time for the football and holiday seasons.

"Growing up in an Italian household and working alongside my father in our family's restaurants, food remained the core ingredient that brought us all together," said Vitale. "I couldn't be more excited to partner with Galileo to give others a chance to experience the true Italian tradition through the thing that connects us the most—food…and salame!"

To learn more about #GalileoFamily or Galileo Brand, visit GalileoSalame.com

About Galileo® Brand

Started in 1945 by Frank Sorba in the San Francisco Bay Area, Galileo® Salame was founded on tradition. More than 75 years later, Galileo® Brand has stayed true to the taste and quality that made it a success. We still craft our Italian meats in the Bay Area where the temperate climate, like that of northern Italy, makes the location ideal to cure salame and develop its deliciously tangy flavor profile. Galileo® Salame including Italian Dry Salame, Light Italian Dry Salame, All Natural Italian Dry Salame, Italian Dry Salame Chub, Pepperoni, All-Natural Pepperoni, and Pepperoni Medallions offerings are all crafted with lean hand-trimmed, high-quality pork, giving it mouth-watering flavor and a unique texture. The timeless recipe based on Italian tradition uses a robust herb and spice blend that excites with every bite. For more information on Galileo® Brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit GalileoSalame.com .

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Italy Trip Giveaway Sponsored by Galileo Foods (the "Sweepstakes") begins at 9:00:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on September 20, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 21, 2021 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). Legal residents of the United States and Washington D.C. & 18+. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the Sweepstakes at any time.

