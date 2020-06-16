Benzinga and Ari Zoldan Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Media Footprint
DETROIT, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages with more than 20 million monthly visits, announced today a strategic partnership with Ari Zoldan, the CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, a global media and marketing firm based in New York City.
"We are honored to be working with Ari Zoldan and the team at Quantum Media Group," said Luke Jacobi, at Benzinga. "We look forward to delivering superior service to Quantum's portfolio of clients."
Under the arrangement, Benzinga will offer Quantum's clientele its portfolio of products and services. Quantum would collaborate with Benzinga on the development of new content from reliable and knowledgeable sources. The agreement will allow both companies to leverage each other's respective infrastructure to deliver cutting edge content and services.
"We are excited to enter into this new era with Benzinga. Under this relationship our clients will benefit from their vast digital footprint," said Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC.
About Benzinga:
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
About Ari Zoldan:
Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, a global marketing and media company based in New York City. As an on-air TV personality, Zoldan can be seen regularly on FOX News, CNN and CNBC covering technology, business and innovation. He is a frequent source for journalists and is quoted regularly in major media outlets. He holds press credentials on Capitol Hill and the United Nations and is a member of The National Press Club in Washington, DC. He is one of the few selected individuals to hold the position as an "IBM Watson Futurist."
