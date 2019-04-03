Benzinga and Skyhook Announce Partnership to Deliver Geolocational Dataset

DETROIT, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga announced today that it will be teaming up with Skyhook, a leading location intelligence and technology company, to deliver its geolocational datasets. The product will be based on venue locations and the number of consumer visits that are seen at those respective venues.

Skyhook has developed a proprietary set of geometries to map each location to deliver the most accurate and timely results. Skyhook analyze billions of location samples from mobile devices monthly. Benzinga and Skyhook plan to offer these location insights to institutional buy-side clients.

Skyhook's geolocational highlights include:

Venue visit data that captures market share fluctuations at both a regional and national scale

U.S. coverage of brick & mortar retail equities and their affiliate stores

Over two years of available data from 2017 to 2019

Data sourced from Skyhook's SDK and partners, ensuring top quality and performance

Patented Venue Lock technology used to enable higher accuracy

"There's no other geolocational provider in the space like Skyhook. Their insights are a result of dedication to quality and integrity. Benzinga follows those same guidelines, and that's why our partnership will only continue to reach new heights, " said Benzinga's VP of Data Ops, John Bolton.

"Skyhook is excited to work with Benzinga to expand our reach within the financial space. Marrying Benzinga's financial insights and historical knowledge with our location data and insights will provide readers with deeper and more actionable market analysis," said Skyhook's VP of Worldwide Partners, Matt Kojalo

Read more about Benzinga's market and alternative data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and visit the Skyhook website at www.skyhook.com

About Skyhook:

Skyhook's massive global network powers billions of location requests in all of the places that they happen. Our coverage is monumental and constantly growing. We exist to make location faster, more precise and practical and have teams dedicated to research and development, support and getting our message in the hands of everyone who can use our technology.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

SOURCE Benzinga