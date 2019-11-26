Benzinga and Stansberry Research Partner to Revolutionize Investment Research

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be teaming up with Stansberry Research to give Stansberry Research customers a world-class news solution in its Terminal product.

In addition to world class research, Stansberry Research customers will now have access to all material information impacting a stock from M&A to management changes on small to large cap stocks. The Stansberry Terminal is available on the web, iOS and Android.

"We have long admired Stansberry's research and are honored our news will act as a compliment. This partnership leverages both companies' core competencies to build an incredibly powerful product," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi.

"The Stansberry Terminal is a one-stop shop that provides all of the necessary tools for your investment decisions. By combining our world-class research with real-time market data, we've created a platform that has simplified investing for our subscribers," explained Stansberry's Alexandra Hand.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com. To learn more about the Stansberry Terminal, contact their Account Managers at 1-888-863-9356.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.

