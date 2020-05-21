Benzinga Cannabis Adds New Members To Its Advisory Council

DETROIT, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today new additions to its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, ahead of its June 1st Virtual Conference.

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.

"We're thrilled to continue to feature a diverse group of men and women who represent some of the leading investors, operators, and technologies in the cannabis industry," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

"Few things are as important as collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the cannabis space," said Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse. "And I feel the Benzinga Advisory Council really contributes to this cause – one of Benzinga Cannabis' core missions."

New Members Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council

The new members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council are:

David Cohen , CEO of Fluence by OSRAM

, CEO of David Leider , Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital

, Managing Partner of Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare

, CEO of Emily Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

, Managing Director of Jason White , CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

, CMO of (CURLF) Jeff Wells , CEO of Metrc

, CEO of Lauri Kibby , CFO of King's Garden

, CFO of Morgan Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

These new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:

Al Harrington , 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Viola Brands

, 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Alan Brochstein , Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of and Barrington Miller , Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange

, Director of Client Listed Services at the Beth Stavola , CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)

, CSO & Director of (ITHUF) (IAN) Codie Sanchez , Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital

, Managing Director of Dave Bocchi , Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Head of Investment Banking at Everett Knight , Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)

, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at (VLNCF) (VLNS) Javier Hasse , Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo

, Managing Director of CEO of Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)

, CEO of (TCNNF) (TRUL) Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Partner of Lori Ferrara , Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures

, Co-Founder of Nancy Whiteman , CEO of Wana Brands

, CEO of Phil Carlson , Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Director of Tahira Rehmatullah , President of T3 Ventures

What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns on a virtual format this June 1st.

