Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council Welcomes John Salley, Rachael Rapinoe, And Three Industry Execs

DETROIT, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today new additions to its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council , ahead of its August 18 Detroit + Virtual event .

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have come together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.

"We're very excited to continue to add diversity to our Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council. These people are the leading investors, operators, and voices of the cannabis industry," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse continued, "The latest additions to our Advisory Council bring even more diversity and industry experience to an already impressive lineup. With more than 25 cannabis experts on board, the Council has become an influential institution in the cannabis space. We look forward to continuing to build up this initiative, building bridges among people, and incentivizing collaboration."

New Members Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council

The new members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council are:

John Salley , NBA champion and co-founder of Deuces22

, NBA champion and co-founder of Rachael Rapinoe , former soccer player and CEO of Mendi

, former soccer player and CEO of Shawn Credle , U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Pineapple Inc.

, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Pineapple Inc. Nicholas Vita , co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Columbia Care

, co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Columbia Care Lucas Nosiglia , president of Avicanna (AVCN) LATAM

These new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:

Al Harrington , 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Viola Brands

, 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Alan Brochstein , Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of and Barrington Miller , Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange

, Director of Client Listed Services at the Beth Stavola , CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)

, CSO & Director of (ITHUF) (IAN) Codie Sanchez , Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital

, Managing Director of Dave Bocchi , Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Head of Investment Banking at Everett Knight , Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)

, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at (VLNCF) (VLNS) Javier Hasse , Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo

, Managing Director of CEO of Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)

, CEO of (TCNNF) (TRUL) Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Partner of Lori Ferrara , Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures

, Co-Founder of Nancy Whiteman , CEO of Wana Brands

, CEO of Phil Carlson , Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Director of Tahira Rehmatullah , President of T3 Ventures

, President of David Cohen , CEO of Fluence by OSRAM (OSAGY)

, CEO of (OSAGY) David Leider , Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital

, Managing Partner of Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare

, CEO of Emily Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

, Managing Director of Jason White , CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

, CMO of (CURLF) Jeff Wells , CEO of Metrc

, CEO of Lauri Kibby , CFO of King's Garden

, CFO of Morgan Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

