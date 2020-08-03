Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council Welcomes Sol Clahane, Canopy Growth Vice President and General Manager - U.S. Region

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of many of the main thought leaders in the space. Stemming from different sectors in the industry, from investing and law, to sports and product development, these key figures come together to share their knowledge, connections and expertise with the Benzinga community.

Clahane oversees all Canopy Commercial operations and brands available in the U.S. market, including BioSteel, First & Free, This Works and the Martha Stewart CBD product portfolio. She is responsible for the growth of the region, leading sales strategies and business development across the country.

"I'm thrilled to represent Canopy Growth as part of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, and look forward to working with this impressive group of industry peers to share insights and advance a common agenda," said Clahane.

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse added, "Having Sol join our board is nothing short of an honor. This woman has been tasked with the huge mission of leading Canopy's U.S. efforts, and with reason. I can't wait to see what comes out of adding such a great mind to the organization."

"Our Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council continues to grow and is becoming a central institution in the cannabis industry," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga. "We strive for diversity and Sol joining us is just another step in the right direction."

Prior to joining Canopy, Clahane served as the Vice President and General Manager of US Chains for Pernod-Ricard, where she led the strategic planning for channel and customer development as well as customer marketing, shopper insights and category management. She has also held senior roles at iconic global brands, such as Brown-Forman, Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Her extensive experience in strategic planning, customer management, revenue growth management and sales operations, along with her deep understanding of consumers' ever-changing needs and shopping behaviors, have been instrumental in driving sales and growth for Canopy within the U.S. market.

Throughout her career, Sol has been a driving force within her community, working closely with several non-profit organizations, including Boys and Girls Club of America, Safe Haven Women's Shelter and Lapiz Rojo, an organization dedicated to providing school supplies for low income families in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sol holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Political Science from Shepherd University and an Executive Leadership Certificate in Business Management from John Hopkins University.

An Impressive Roster

The new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:

Al Harrington , 16-year NBA player, CEO and founder of Viola Brands

, 16-year NBA player, CEO and founder of John Salley , NBA champion and co-founder of Deuces22

, NBA champion and co-founder of Rachael Rapinoe , former soccer player and CEO of Mendi

, former soccer player and CEO of Shawn Credle , U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Pineapple Inc.

, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Nicholas Vita , co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Columbia Care

, co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Lucas Nosiglia , president of Avicanna (AVCN) LATAM

, president of Alan Brochstein , Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of and Barrington Miller , Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange

, Director of Client Listed Services at the Beth Stavola , CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)

, CSO & Director of (ITHUF) (IAN) Codie Sanchez , Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital

, Managing Director of Dave Bocchi , Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Head of Investment Banking at Everett Knight , Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)

, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at (VLNCF) (VLNS) Javier Hasse , Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo

, Managing Director of CEO of Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)

, CEO of (TCNNF) (TRUL) Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Partner of Lori Ferrara , Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures

, Co-Founder of Nancy Whiteman , CEO of Wana Brands

, CEO of Phil Carlson , Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Director of Tahira Rehmatullah , President of T3 Ventures

, President of David Cohen , CEO of Fluence by OSRAM (OSAGY)

, CEO of (OSAGY) David Leider , Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital

, Managing Partner of Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare

, CEO of Emily Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

, Managing Director of Jason White , CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

, CMO of (CURLF) Jeff Wells , CEO of Metrc

, CEO of Lauri Kibby , CFO of King's Garden

, CFO of Morgan Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

