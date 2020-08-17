Benzinga Cannabis Partners With Last Prisoner Project To Help Raise Funds, Amplify Its Message

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today that it has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.

As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives.

The Last Prisoner Project utilizes a three-pronged approach to securing FULL freedom for the communities they serve. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns LPP works to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies.

Learn more at Benzinga x LPP's Social Equity Programs panel at the August 18 Cannabis Capital Conference.

Per the partnership, Benzinga will donate 5% of all ticket sales from its upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to the LPP. Benzinga will also be collecting additional donations during the course of the event, in benefit of the LPP.

Beyond the panel on social equity programs, which will feature LPP's Policy Advisor/Director Natalie Papillion, Benzinga will allocate resources and engage partners in helping distribute and amplify LPP's message across the media.

"At Benzinga, we understand the cannabis industry and community are very intertwined, and the only way to move forward is by giving back, by doing right by those unjustly affected by the War on Drugs for so many years," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

"Having been on the receiving end of police violence and systemic harassment many more times than anyone ever should, I have a very personal connection with the Last Prisoner Project and its mission. I am immensely proud to work with a company like Benzinga, which stands for these values that are so important to me and many others in the cannabis community – and extremely eager to work with LPP in advancing their objectives," said Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse.

"Last Prisoner Project is incredibly grateful for the support of Benzinga. Together we will shine a light on the injustice of Michael Thompson, Richard DeLisi and other cannabis prisoners who are currently incarcerated for a plant medicine that has now been deemed an essential business during a global pandemic," said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

