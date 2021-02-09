Benzinga Names Interactive Brokers Best Broker for Mutual Funds and Bonds

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was awarded top honors by Benzinga, rated No. 1 for the Best Broker for Mutual Funds and Bonds.

Benzinga compared over two dozen online brokers, evaluating participants from the trading technology, usability, mobile options, full suite of offerings, research capabilities, portfolio assistance and customer service and education, as well as costs.

" Interactive Brokers ranked above all of the competition, providing exceptional changes they made in the financial space," said Benzinga CEO and Founder Jason Raznick. Raznick noted Interactive Brokers' technological innovation, portfolio analysis enhancements and excellent educational offerings.

Interactive Brokers's low and fully transparent commissions on bonds, access to a full suite of U.S. government securities, 26,098 corporate bonds, 1,011,463 municipal securities, 21,403 CDs and Asian bonds plus innovative bond search tool to compare yields stood out among dozens of other brokers.

In addition, IBKR's mutual funds marketplace gives its clients access to more than 39,000 no-load funds from over 380 fund families. Clients can access funds from Allianz, American Funds, BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, MFS, PIMCO and many other fund families.

"Unlike most firms, Interactive Brokers never charges a custody fee and over 8,300 funds are available with no transaction fees, which puts Interactive Brokers squarely in the winners' circle," said Raznick.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, futures and options, Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

