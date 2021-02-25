Benzinga Newswire to Be Leveraged For Wealth Builders HQ

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be partnering with Wealth Builders HQ (WBHQ) to help drive their mission of training individuals in trading stocks, options, and futures with their comprehensive trading strategies and high-level market data. Using Benzinga's data, Wealth Builders HQ users will obtain a fundamental understanding of how news flow impacts financial markets.

"Benzinga is thrilled to be partnering with Wealth Builders HQ, bringing institutional-grade real-time market activity to retail investors," said Andrew Lebbos, from Benzinga. "Wealth Builders HQ provides retail investors with tools once reserved for Wall Street, a natural alignment with Benzinga's mission: to transform the financial industry and empower individual investors with superior information, data, and tools."

WBHQ's products include trading computers, software, books, and more. Through its collaboration with Benzinga, the company will be receiving historical bar data. This data will help its users to keep a pulse on the context necessary for executing profitable trades.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com .

About WBHQ

At WBHQ, users will learn how to trade stocks, options and futures like a professional trader regardless of how much they know about the market and how much money they have in a brokerage account.

WBHQ offers a number of services to achieve these goals. Its main products include trading computers, trading software, trading books, brokerage opportunities, and more. Its members also have access to a blog with important market strategy information.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

