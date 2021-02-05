Benzinga Newswires to Be Leveraged for Educating Traders by the Institute of Trading and Finance

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be partnering with the Institute of Trading and Finance (IOTAF) to help drive the institute's mission of training individuals in trading with hands-on experience. Using Benzinga's newswire, IOTAF students will obtain a fundamental understanding of how news flow impacts financial markets.

"We are very excited to be involved with IOTAF on supporting their mission of teaching students how to trade in a live, hands-on environment through the real-world application of trading principles," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "Benzinga was founded with the mission of leveling the playing field between institutions and individual investors, so our goals and products naturally align."

"Benzinga's real-time news content is fast, reliable, and relevant, making it an essential tool for our students' success," said Marco Gomez, founder and CEO of the Institute of Trading and Finance. "By adding Benziga's content to our Agora trading education platform, our students can be sure they will never miss a market-moving headline."

About The Institute of Trading and Finance (IOTAF)

The Institute of Trading and Finance (IOTAF) is an elite trading school based in Montreal that fosters student success with one-on-one mentoring and top-of-the-line facilities, technology, and educators.

IOTAF offers training programs for individuals and corporations on a trading floor equipped with multi-screen stadiums, the fastest connections, and premier news services.

IOTAF's Agora app and desktop platform provides students with daily educational content as well as news, research, and live-trading mentoring sessions.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

