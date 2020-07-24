Benzinga Partners with Bamboo on State-of-the-Art API Integration

DETROIT, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will partner with Bamboo, a digital investment platform that provides real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks in the American markets.

Bamboo's easy to use desktop platform and mobile app provides unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the U.S. stock exchanges. The company will be receiving Benzinga's "Why Is It Moving?" (WIIM) feature. WIIMs are the one sentence reason a stock is trading higher or lower on any given day.

"Bamboo's platform is making trading and investing quick, easy, and fun," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "With the licensing of WIIMs, we hope to make the user experience on Bamboo's platform even better."

"Bamboo aims to democratize access to investing for Africans everywhere," said Bamboo's CEO, Richmond Bassey. "Many of our users are new to US equity investments, and WIIMs provides quick and digestible explanations to help inform trading decisions."

About Bamboo:

Bamboo is a digital investment platform that provides real-time access to buy, hold, or sell stocks. The investment platform is accessible on both computers and mobile phones. Bamboo was co-founded in 2019 by Richmond Bassey and Yanmo Omorogbe in Lekki, Lagos.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American financial institutions. Its financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com .

