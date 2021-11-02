Benzinga Unveils Global Fintech Awards Finalists

By participating in the competition, companies and executives are reviewed by our panel on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy, and more.

Those with the highest-ranked scores are acknowledged as the 2021 Benzinga Listmakers.

Additionally, the nominee with the highest amount of votes from Benzinga's Public Voting round wins the People's Choice Award. This year, Benzinga is honoring Aries - Powered by TradeStation.

This year's official 2021 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers include the following categories and and companies:



Best Accelerator



Huddle Fifty

F10 Fintech Incubator



Best Alternative Investments Platform



Vinovest

Mythic Markets

RealVantage

Hometap

CrowdStreet

InvestX

Yieldstreet

T-REX

SolidBlock

FarmTogether

Alumni Ventures

Arrived Homes

Cadre

CARL

Fundrise



Best API



Airbase

GeoComply Solutions Inc.

Winjit Technologies

Apiture

Leaf Trade

Paystand

Hydrogen

Episode Six

Zabo

Bospar

DriveWealth

Even Financial

ViewTrade Holding Corp.

Ally Lending



Best Automated Trading Software



8topuz Wealth Fintech

Priv√© Technologies

MetaTrader

SoFi



Best Broker for Short Selling



Cobra Trading

TradeZero

TD Ameritrade

TradeStation



Best Brokerage for Beginners



Invstr

Gatsby

Robinhood

E*TRADE Financial

Public

Stockpile



Best Brokerage for Forex



Forex.com

IG US

CMC Markets

Saxo Bank

XTB Online Trading



Best Brokerage for Options Trading



Charles Schwab

TradeStation Securities, Inc.

eOption

tastyworks



Best Brokerage for Trading Futures



NinjaTrader

Tradovate

TradeStation Securities, Inc.



Best Canadian Brokerage



Fundmore.ai

Wealthsimple

Questrade

Scotia iTrade

BMO Investorline



Best Data Analysis Tool



Giant Oak Inc.

FeedStock

Accern

S3

New Constructs, LLC

Chainalysis

Sigma Ratings

Riskalyze

Trillium Labs

TitanFlow



Best Day Trading Software



C3 Fund

Market Structure EDGE LLC

Interactive Brokers



Best Financial Literacy Tool



TradeOutLoud LLC

Finimize

gohenry

Google Pay

MarketWatch



Best Financial Planning Software



LendingPoint

Artezio

InvestCloud

Dreams

Even

DailyPay

Lili

NestEgg



Best Financial Research Company



Neuravest Research

TOGGLE AI

InMarket Media



Best InsurTech



Coterie Insurance

BriteCo

FintechOS - Northstar

LiquidX Digital Insurance Platform

Sproutt Life Insurance



Best Investment Research Tech



Inovestor

Market Chameleon

I Know First

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Trading Central

Q.ai

Ziggma Analytics

Moomoo Inc.



Best New Product



eMoney Advisor

Amicus.io

401GO

Confia

Archax

AlphaStream

360 DigiTech

Altruist

CBOT

Plastiq

Douugh

Credit Sesame

M Science

TiiCKER, Inc.



Best Paper Trading Platform



Thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade

Firstrade

Tradier



Best Portfolio Tracker



Accointing AG

Statfolio

Advyzon

Ziggma Analytics, Inc.

Kubera Apps, Inc.

Sharesight



Best Robo-Advisor



Osom Finance

Interactive Advisors

Titan



Best Software for Long Term Cryptocurrency Investments



REINNO

21Shares

BlockFi

iTrust Capital

CoinBase



Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency



Coinrule

CoinFlip

Voyager Digital

TradeStation Crypto

Genesis



Best Trading Technology



Iris Social Stock App

FlowTrade

Apex Fintech Solutions

Devexperts

TrendSpider LLC

Sterling Trading Tech

TradeStation Securities, Inc.

FUTU Holdings Ltd. - Moomoo Inc.



Most Impactful Fintech Executive



Ryan Rosett, Credibly

Changpeng Zhao, Binance

Gabriele Columbro, FINOS



Most Influential Data Scientist



Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems

Matt Ober, Third Point, LLC



Most Innovative ETF Company



Wilshire Phoenix

Innovator Capital Management (Innovator ETFs)

ARK Invest

Direxion ETFs

Roundhill Investments ETFs

Defiance ETFs



Most Innovative in Capital Markets



Trillium Labs - Surveyor

BOSONIC.digital

Roofstock, Inc.

tZERO Group, Inc.

Securitize

Samurai Data Analytics



Top Financial Influencer



Kenneth Glick, HitTheBid.com

Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset



Find out who will take the crown in each category, by joining us on November 9th for the virtual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ceremony. If you would like to network with the winners and other top companies in Fintech, join us at the after-party in NYC after the ceremony. To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more and secure your spot. For questions contact [email protected] .

About Benzinga

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

