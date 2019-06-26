Benzinga, Webull Announce Partnership to Streamline News and Data

"We are very excited to be involved with Webull Financial's mission to help democratize trading ideas," says Luke Jacobi, Benzinga's director of operations. "The alignment of our cultures has made this a terrific partnership."

Webull CEO Anthony Denier says the company always strives to seek out the best partnerships to enhance its user experience — and expand its trading toolkit so clients can make more informed trading decisions.

"We are very excited to partner with Benzinga and allow our users to access their depth of insight and data," Denier says.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and trade commission-free on Webull

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

About Webull Financial:

Webull Financial is the brokerage behind the zero-commission, self-directed, retail brokerage and market data app. The app is used by millions globally for its free market data and across the nation by hundreds of thousands for zero-commission online trading. This unique amalgamation of features was designed to realize the founder's vision: To equalize the trading space and give everybody an equal opportunity to control their financial future.

Important Disclosures

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Risk Disclosure: Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment.

Free investing in stocks refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply.

Download the Webull APP in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its app, please visit https://www.webull-us.com/introduce?hl=en .

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit; https://www.webull.com/policy .

