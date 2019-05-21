Beosin Became the Block Producer of YOYOW Mainnet and Reached Strategic Cooperation with YOYOW Foundation

SUZHOU, China, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As YOYOW officially launched the YOYOW Testnet 2.0 on April 24, 2019, more partners participated in the YOYOW project. As an important company in the field of blockchain security, Beosin has officially cooperated with the YOYOW Foundation and has become the block producer of the Testnet.

Beosin will continue to promote the construction of YOYOW community with rich management and service experience in security, and promote the development of YOYOW public chain together with many other community block producers.

In the coming months, it will also participate in the launch of YOYOW Mainnet, block producer campaign, community building and security-related services for YOYOW platforms and third-party developers.

With the help of Beosin, the safe and reliable development of YOYOW Ecology will be greatly enhanced.

About Beosin

Beosin Co., Ltd., focusing on blockchain security field, was founded by Prof. Xia Yang and Prof. Wensheng Guo. It has obtained two rounds of equity investment in famous investment institutions such as Distributed Capital, Jieshi Capital and Vangoo Capital. Using formal verification as its core technology, Beosin is the first company in China that applies it to blockchain security field.

Beosin independently developed the world's first highly automated intelligent contract formal verification platform VaaS that supports multiple blockchain platforms such as ETH and EOS, with an accuracy rate of over 95%. Relevant research results have applied for multiple software invention patents. It is a member of the Key Laboratory of Blockchain Technology and Data Security Industry and Information Technology Department in 2019.

It has established strategic partnerships with more than 50 blockchain companies such as Huobi, OKEx and KuCoin, and the audit report has been recognized by major domestic and foreign exchanges. The company audited more than 500 smart contracts and independently discovered dozens of blockchain security vulnerabilities.

The company provides intelligent security services such as smart contract security auditing, wallet security hardening and auditing, DApp security hardening and auditing, exchange security testing, and enterprise-level security services.

About YOYOW

YOYOW, an acronym of "You Own Your Own Words", aims to build a blockchain network that uses blockchain technology to quantify the contribution and provide rewards for the content production area using a decentralized consensus approach, enabling content producers, content investors, content investors and ecology facilitators to get reasonable incentives and rewards.

