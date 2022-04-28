Berbix Launches New ID Verification Product to Boost Safety for Users of Online Marketplaces, Dating Apps and More

The ID verification platform used by electric scooter company Spin, Neo Financial, and others debuts new solution to address growing safety concerns when online interactions move offline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berbix , an instant identity verification company founded by former Airbnb Trust and Safety team members, announced today the release of its new peer-to-peer (P2P) product offering, BerbixMe . With hundreds of customers around the globe, Berbix developed BerbixMe to make online interactions – from dating to buying and selling items on online marketplaces – safer and easier.

From dating to finding roommates, online interactions often turn into in-person meetings. While technology makes these actions easier and more convenient, there's an associated risk of meeting and dealing with fraudsters and swindlers. Berbix is an instant and automatic solution that checks IDs and helps build trust between individuals before meeting in real life. Berbix scans a person's ID and matches it to their facial biometrics (selfie) to instantly confirm that the person is exactly who they say they are, so all parties can feel safe when they meet. While the results of the ID check can be shared with anyone to make future interactions safer, all users retain control over what specific information others can see, such as their date of birth.

Identity fraud cost America n s about $56 billion in 2020, with about 49 million consumers falling victim, according to the 2021 Identity Fraud Study by Javelin Strategy & Research . Current identity verification practices fail in many ways. For consumers, they're time-consuming and frustrating. For companies, they're complex and expensive, and they're inefficient for everyone. Berbix was founded to solve this problem by providing instant, accurate online ID checks to ensure a person is who they say they are. Founded in 2018 by two leaders of the Trust and Safety team at Airbnb, Berbix has since become a strong partner for many forward-looking digital companies that require extra security measures to operate.

"With consumers flocking to online marketplaces and dating apps, instances of fraudulent 'Tinder Swindler'-type behavior has increased, and consumers don't have access to the same tools that businesses have to deter bad actors," said Eric Levine, CEO and Co-founder, Berbix. "Whether you're online dating or buying furniture in a marketplace, Berbix Me enables you to quickly and easily exchange identity information so you can feel more confident meeting in real-life."

About Berbix

Berbix is a document identity verification solution that helps businesses accelerate growth and stay compliant at the same time by instantly and accurately validating photo IDs, driver licenses, and passports. Berbix helps to improve customer acquisition funnels with its automated and multifaceted verification solution that can confirm a user's identity instantly and be implemented in as little as one afternoon. Berbix was started in 2018 in San Francisco by former members of the Airbnb Trust and Safety team, Eric Levine and Steve Kirkham. For more information, go to https://www.berbix.com

