Berdon Launches "Kids Corner" In Lieu Of Annual Bring Your Child To Work Day

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented times brought on by COVID-19 have left no one unaffected, but adding children to the equation brings an extra challenge.

Parents were forced to rapidly adapt to manage responsibilities including, but not limited to, childcare, homeschooling, and their professional workload, often all at once.

Berdon LLP Accountants and Advisors understands the stress this has put on its employees and sought to alleviate some of that pressure. Since the annual Bring Your Child to Work Day was meant to take place while the world was in quarantine, Berdon developed Kids Corner, a weekly program to provide its employees with a brief respite as they juggle the many pressures that have mounted as quarantine has grown longer.

"It is essential to support parents currently managing working full time, parenting, and teaching. We hope by launching Kids Corner, parents at Berdon feel seen, knowing that we recognize all the responsibilities they have taken on," said Berdon's Chief Operating Officer, Rebecca Goodman-Stephens.

Kids Corner is scheduled for every Friday, where a Partner or Department Head leads parents, children, and employees of all ages in story time or an arts and crafts lesson. In the first installment, John Fitzgerald, Leader of Berdon's Law Firm Services Practice, read It's Not Easy Being a Bunny by Marilyn Sadler, attracting over 75 employees and 130 children. In Kids Corner's second week, the audience demanded an encore, compelling the Partner to read the book for a second time. The initiative is not only attracting employees who have children – all are welcome and the diversity amongst attendees truly illustrates that simple moments, such as children laughing, can make isolation a little less isolating.

"As a working parent, being at a company that understands the importance of spending time with family during the workday, especially with young children who have lots of energy and don't understand what is going on, has been a blessing," said Principal, Nicole Barthelemy.

As the firm continues to navigate through quarantine and the process of returning to the office, Kids Corner will continue to relieve parents, even if only briefly, from the challenges of keeping their children occupied throughout the workday. More importantly, it has injected a dose of positivity and connectivity that many are yearning for during these challenging times.

