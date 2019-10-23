Berg Consulting Group Acts as Intermediary in Sale of SmartStart Employment Screening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Consulting Group, entering its 20th year as consultants to the professional background screening industry, is pleased to announce it has favorably represented the seller on the sale of SmartStart Employment Screening, a notable mid-tier CRA. Berg Consulting Group advised the management team throughout the sale process.

SmartStart Employment Screening

This marks Berg Consulting Group's 68th successfully closed transaction with deal sizes ranging from large 9-figures to as small as 5-figures. Berg's world-class team has unmatched expertise in the background screening industry to deliver optimal outcomes for clients, whether buyers or sellers.

When you need an expert and trusted advisor for selling your background screening business, reach out to Berg Consulting Group.

About Berg Consulting Group:

Berg Consulting Group is the premier consultant to the Background Screening Industry since 2000. The team provides growth strategies, merger & acquisition services, vendor management, business valuations and business optimization tools for professional background screeners. Berg's M&A team caters to privately and publicly held screening businesses ranging from the smallest consumer reporting agency to the industry leaders. For more information, please go to: www.bergconsultinggroup.com.

Media Contact:

Evan Zatt, Strategic Accounts Executive

(561) 712-1277 ext. 3

227790@email4pr.com

