Berg Consulting Group Acts as Intermediary in Sale of Universal Background Screening
Screening Industry Expert Continues M&A Leadership
Mar 18, 2019, 08:36 ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Consulting Group, a 19-year-old consultancy to the professional background screening industry, is pleased to have acted as an intermediary on the sale of Universal Background Screening Company (Arizona), a major background screening company.
This marks Berg Consulting Group's 66th successfully closed transaction. Berg's world-class team has unmatched expertise in the background screening industry to deliver optimal outcomes for clients.
About Berg Consulting Group:
Berg Consulting Group is the premier consultant to the Background Screening Industry since 2000. The team provides growth strategies, merger & acquisition services, vendor management, business valuations and business optimization tools for professional background screeners. Berg's M&A team caters to privately and publicly-held, screening businesses ranging from the smallest CRA to the industry leaders. For more information, please go to: www.bergconsultinggroup.com.
Contact:
Evan Zatt, Strategic Accounts Executive
(561) 712-1277 ext. 3
Media Contact:
Abbe Groffman
Berg Consulting Group
561-951-9211
211026@email4pr.com
SOURCE Berg Consulting Group
