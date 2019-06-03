BERG Presents Key Findings From Two Important Clinical Initiatives At The 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting: BERG's Final Phase 1 Results For BPM 31543 In Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia And A Clinical Study Using BERG's Interrogative Biology® Platform Demonstrating The Importance Of Altruism In Pancreatic Cancer Biomarker Discovery

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map and identify drivers of diseases, today announced the presentation describing key results from two major clinical initiatives at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, being held from May 31th – June 4th. The presentations at ASCO provide details on the successful completion of the Phase I clinical trial on BPM 31543 in Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia (CIA). The BPM 31543 study describes data demonstrating safety and potential signals of efficacy in patients treated with chemotherapy regimens that induce hair loss. The second presentation describes the versatility and utility of the BERG Interrogative Biology® platform to infer the role of human behavior on long-term participation in biomarker studies.

"Interrogative Biology® has enabled BERG to unravel unique insight into interconnected pathways that drive cancer by mapping the nature of disease biology through patient-driven data and Bayesian AI," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The research presented this week at ASCO further demonstrates how the BERG platform infers causality to the significance of patient altruism in participating in pancreatic biomarker discovery clinical studies. Patients and families are the foundation of clinical research."

BERG collaborated with leading institutions such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (for BPM 31543) and Harvard/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (for the altruism project). BERG is grateful to its patient and family partners for participation in these critical efforts to improve patient care.

"Most types of cytotoxic chemotherapy result in hair loss that negatively affects the patient's physical, social and emotional outlook" said Dr. Mario Lacouture, Director, Oncodermatology Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. "The results for the Phase I study with the topical agent BPM 31543 revealed its safety as a potential preventive treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia. Maintaining a sense of self during treatment would have a positive impact on a patient's quality of life."

In addition to the Chemotherapy Induced Alopecia trial and the altruism project, there are several clinical initiatives currently ongoing at BERG, including clinical development of BPM 31510-IV for Pancreatic Cancer (Phase 2) and Glioblastoma multiforme (Phase 1), both of which involve BERG's leading product candidate, BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone) which targets mitochondrial metabolism to re-potentiate apoptosis in highly metabolic tumors.

Details of the abstracts and data presentations include:

Monday: June 3rd, 2019

1:15-4:15pm (Abstract 11608): Safety, tolerability, and PK of topical calcitriol formulation for treatment of chemotherapy induced alopecia (CIA) in patients receiving taxane-based regimen: Final results - In collaboration with University of Miami and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

1:15-4:15pm (Abstract 11626): The importance of altruism to biomarker development for pancreatic cancer - In collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA ,

