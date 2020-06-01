BERG Presents Results of Phase 1 Clinical Study in Glioblastoma at 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech company that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced results from a Phase 1 clinical study of its investigational drug, BPM 31510 (novel ubidecarenone formulation) in glioblastoma (GBM). The study, presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), highlights safety, tolerability and the impact of BPM 31510-IV influence on metabolism in patients, supporting planned Phase 2 clinical development.

"At BERG, we understand the toll cancer takes not only on a patient, but also their loved ones, and we want to lead in the battle to fight the disease," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "BPM 31510 is a unique therapeutic modality targeting cell metabolism that is consistent with our proprietary Interrogative Biology® platform. We are excited at the opportunities the findings will have in refining clinical development among multiple cancer indications, especially in brain cancers."

GBM is a destructive type of brain cancer often acknowledged for its steep morbidity and mortality rates. There are few effective treatment options available in the marketplace, thus substantiating the urgent need for novel therapeutic approaches to improve outcomes for this disease. BPM 31510 is a unique therapeutic modality which specifically targets cell metabolism and shifts the cancer's glycolytic dependency toward mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. When applied, it induces oxidative stress and causes cell death, specifically of cancer cells. BPM 31510 serves as particularly relevant indication for GBM's glycolytic dependency.

The study was led by Seema Nagpal, M.D. Clinical Associated Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Lawrence Recht, M.D., Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, both of Stanford University School of Medicine, with other Stanford Medicine researchers and in collaboration with BERG.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

