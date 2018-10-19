BERG to Present New Data Describing Details on Progress of its Oncology Portfolio and Precision Medicine Applications at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG LLC, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map the nature of diseases, today announced the presentation of three posters on the progression of its oncology and artificial intelligence (AI)/Biomarker portfolio at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Annual Congress being held October 19-23, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Key presentation highlights include:

Final study data from a phase 1 clinical trial of BPM 31543 for prevention of chemotherapy-induced-alopecia (CIA)

Interim data on BPM 31510-IV for advanced pancreatic cancer from a phase 2 clinical trial

AI driven pipeline using multi-omic analysis for precision oncology

"The data accepted for presentation further reinforce the power and value of our proprietary Interrogative Biology platform and promising early stage pipeline for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer and chemotherapy-induced alopecia, among other oncologic conditions," said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By taking a Back to Biology approach in combination with artificial intelligence, we are armed with greater understanding of disease biomarkers to guide our discovery and development efforts to effectively achieve therapeutic response and patient benefit through novel treatment options."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows and are available via the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress website:

Title: Streamlining Multi-Omic and Artificial Intelligence Analysis Through Interrogative Biology® and bAIcis® for Translational Precision Medicine Applications in Clinical Oncology

Presentation Number: 1886P

Date and Time: October 20, 2018, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall A3 - Poster Area Networking Hub

Title: A Phase 2 Clinical Investigation of BPM 31510-IV (Ubidecarenone) in Patients with Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Presentation Number: 790TiP

Date and Time: October 21, 2018, 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall A3 - Poster Area Networking Hub

Title: A Phase I Safety Study of Topical Calcitriol (BPM 31543) for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia (CIA): Final Study Results

Presentation Number: 1694P

Date and Time: October 22, 2018, 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall A3 - Poster Area Networking Hub

About BPM 31510

Cancer cells alter metabolism to generate energy from non-mitochondrial pathways to support uncontrolled growth. This allows the cancer cells to escape molecular mechanisms controlling cell death. BPM 31510 is a first-in-class molecule that specifically targets the dysregulated metabolism observed in cancer. BPM 31510, by targeting metabolism in cancer cells, re-engages the mitochondria to generate energy, shifting metabolism to that observed in the normal cell. The effect of BPM 31510 on metabolism results in the reactivation of pathways that detect cell damage, triggering apoptosis or programmed cell death.

About BPM 31543

Chemotherapy-induced-alopecia (CIA) is a side effect of cytotoxic chemotherapy agents for which there are currently no available therapeutic interventions. BPM 31543 (calcitriol) is a first-in-class topical compound in clinical development for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced hair loss (alopecia). BPM 31543 influences gene expression in hair follicles, keeping cells in the growth phase and making them resistant to chemotoxic agents. The safety and tolerability of BPM 31543 has been established in a Phase 1 clinical trial and efforts are underway for next steps in clinical development.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology® and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

