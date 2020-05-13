BerGenBio ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2020 Results Webcast Presentation

BERGEN, Norway, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), will announce its results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday 19 May 2020. A webcast presentation by BerGenBio's senior management team will take place at 10 am CET.

The presentation will webcast live and the link will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the section Investors/Financial Reports. A recording will be available shortly after the webcast has finished.

The results report and presentation will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the section: Investors/Financial Reports from 7:00 am CET the same day.

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer and leukaemia. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostic test to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO).

For more information, please contact:

Richard Godfrey

CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie

CFO, BerGenBio ASA

[email protected]

+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs,

Consilium Strategic Communications

[email protected]

+44-20-3709-5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

[email protected]

+47-995-13-891

For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-asa--invitation-to-first-quarter-2020-results-webcast-presentation,c3110120

SOURCE BerGenBio ASA