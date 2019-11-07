BerGenBio ASA: Invitation to Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation and Webcast

BERGEN, Norway, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), will announce its results for the third quarter on Tuesday 19 November 2019. A presentation by BerGenBio's senior management team will take place at 10am CET at:

Arctic Securities

Haakon VIIs gate 5

Oslo

The presentation will webcast live and the link will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the section Investors/Financial Reports. A recording will be available shortly after the webcast has finished.

The results report and presentation will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the section: Investors/Financial Reports from 7:00 am CET the same day.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47 917 86 304

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47 917 86 513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs,

Consilium Strategic Communications

bergenbio@consilium-comms.com

+44 20 3709 5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47 995 13 891

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer and leukaemia. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostic test to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

