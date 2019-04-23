BerGenBio to Present NSCLC and AML Clinical Data From Phase II Development Programme With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib at ASCO 2019

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for multiple cancer indications, announces that the Company and its collaborators will present new interim clinical and biomarker data from its extensive Phase II clinical development programme with bemcentinib, a selective, oral AXL inhibitor, at the 2019 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois (31 May - 4 June 2019).

Abstract titles have been announced online at https://iplanner.asco.org/am2019/ and details of the presentations are below.

The posters presented at ASCO will be made available on www.bergenbio.com in the Investors / Presentations section at time of presentation.

Sunday 2 June, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

A phase II study of bemcentinib (BGB324), a first-in-class highly selective AXL inhibitor, with pembrolizumab in pts with advanced NSCLC: OS for stage I and preliminary stage II efficacy.

Enriqueta Felip et al

Session: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Location: Hall A, poster board #421, abstract 9098

Monday 3 June, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

First-in class selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with LDAC or decitabine exerts anti-leukaemic activity in AML pts unfit for intensive chemotherapy: Phase II open-label study.

Dr Sonja Loges et al

Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Location: Hall A, poster board #418, abstract 7043

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focussed on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer and leukaemia. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostic test to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Richard Godfrey CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown, Carina Jurs, Consilium Strategic Communications

bergenbio@consilium-comms.com

+44-20-3709-5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

