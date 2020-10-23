BerGenBio Virtual R&D Day - 06 November 2020

BERGEN, Norway, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it will host a virtual R&D Day on 06 November 2020 from 13.00 CET.

The event will feature independent experts highlighting the role of AXL kinase as an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms underlying life-threatening diseases. The presentations will focus on the role of AXL in specific disease areas including oncology, fibrosis and infectious disease such as COVID-19. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

A preliminary program for the event is outlined below. To register, please click here.

Preliminary Agenda (times in CET) 13:00 Introduction - Richard Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer, BerGenBio

13:10 AXL in AML/MDS - Professor Sonja Loges, Director, Department of Personalised Oncology, University Hospital Mannheim and Division of Personalised Medical Oncology, German Research Center - DKFZ (Heidelberg, Germany) 13:40 AXL in lung cancer - Dr Matthew Krebs, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Experimental Cancer Medicine and Honorary Consultant in Medical Oncology, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust (Manchester, UK) 14:10 AXL and viruses/COVID-19 - Professor Wendy Maury, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa (Iowa City, USA) 14:40 AXL in fibrosis/IPF - Professor Cory Hogaboam, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles, USA) 15:10 Bemcentinib clinical development plan - Hani Gabra, Chief Medical Officer, BerGenBio 15:25 Concluding remarks - Richard Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer, BerGenBio For further information, please contact Consilium Strategic Communications at [email protected] or i [email protected]m

About AXL

AXL kinase is a cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms underlying life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL suppresses the body's immune response to tumours and drives cancer treatment failure across many indications. AXL expression defines a very poor prognosis subgroup in most cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential high value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities. Research has also shown that AXL mediates other aggressive diseases.

About Bemcentinib

Bemcentinib (formerly known as BGB324), is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent. Bemcentinib targets and binds to the intracellular catalytic kinase domain of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase and inhibits its activity. Increase in AXL function has been linked to key mechanisms of drug resistance and immune escape by tumour cells, leading to aggressive metastatic cancers.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID-19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostic test to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Contacts

Richard Godfrey CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47 917 86 304

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA\

[email protected]

+47 917 86 513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs

Consilium Strategic Communications

[email protected]

+44 20 3709 5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

[email protected]

+47 995 13 891

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-virtual-r-d-day---06-november-2020,c3221309

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE BerGenBio ASA