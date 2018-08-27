Berger Montague: $4 Million Settlement Reached in Medicare Fraud Lawsuit Against Tampa Dermatologist Practice

Prior to filing this False Claims Act suit, the whistleblower investigated Dermatology Healthcare's suspicious billing practices. The investigation revealed a number of important facts related to the actual radiation services being provided. Specifically, the company's website depicted an image of a linear accelerator, which is a complex and expensive radiation device commonly located on the campuses of major hospitals. An image of a linear accelerator appears below:

Further, a review of the relevant billing records revealed that the government was being billed for complex radiation treatments typically delivered by a linear accelerator.

However, the complaint alleged that Dr. Norman did not own a linear accelerator, nor did he use a linear accelerator when administering radiation to his patients. Instead, the complaint alleged that he and/or his staff used a superficial radiation machine.

The whistleblower who brought this alleged fraud to the attention of the government authorities, is represented by Daniel Miller of the law firm of Berger Montague, P.C., and by Lawrence Klitzman of the Klitzman Law Group, PLLC. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

