Berger Montague Announces Lateral Hire of Top Senior Counsel Dena Young

Ms. Young previously practiced law as a litigation associate at Ross Feller Casey LLP, where she worked on coordinated mass tort proceedings. She now joins Berger Montague's Consumer Protection and Mass Tort practice groups, where she will concentrate on complex consumer litigation, mass tort, and personal injury cases. Ms. Young graduated with honors from the Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law and is also an honors graduate of George Washington University.

In her career, Ms. Young has established herself as a dedicated and steadfast advocate for women nationwide, including women diagnosed with breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). A pioneer in this field, Ms. Young will continue her work to seek justice for BIA-ALCL survivors in courts across the country. Her stellar advocacy previously led to her appointment to serve on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee of MDL 2921 in the Allergan BIOCELL Textured Breast Implant Products Liability Litigation by the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and she will now join forces with Berger Montague Managing Shareholder Shanon Carson, who is appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Allergan MDL Litigation.

Berger Montague Chairman Eric L. Cramer commented upon the hiring of Ms. Young: "We are thrilled to be able to attract a lawyer of Dena's talents to join us, bolstering our successful and growing consumer protection, mass tort, and personal injury litigation practice. We look forward to Dena's leadership in our Firm and our cases as we grow these practice areas. Our clients hire us, and cases are referred here, in part because of our reputation and resources, but mostly because of the people who work here. Our team exemplifies excellence and constitutes a key competitive advantage for our Firm. We strive to attract and develop the most talented, brilliant, ethical, and passionate people to fight for our clients, and Dena fits perfectly into our culture."

Berger Montague is a national plaintiffs' law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Berger Montague litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States.Since 1970, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and recovered well over $36 billion for its clients and the class members it has represented.

