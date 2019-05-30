Berger Montague Named Tier 1 Antitrust Law Firm in The Legal 500 United States 2019; Eric L. Cramer, H. Laddie Montague Jr., and Caitlin G. Coslett Win Additional Awards

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is proud to announce that the Firm has been named a Tier 1 Law Firm in the Antitrust: Civil Litigation/Class Actions: Plaintiff division of The Legal 500 United States 2019. In addition, Chairman Eric L. Cramer and Chair Emeritus & Managing Shareholder H. Laddie Montague Jr. were both named "Leading Lawyers" in the Civil Litigation/Class Actions: Plaintiff category, while Shareholder Caitlin G. Coslett was named a "Next Generation Lawyer" in that category as well.

The Legal 500 highlights practice area teams who provide the most cutting-edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel. Its research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms and interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers who have unrivaled experience in the legal market.

"That independent lawyer rating agencies like The Legal 500 continue to recognize our Firm and lawyers as having reached the pinnacles of our fields is a testament to the Firm's historical leadership and enduring strength in plaintiffs-side complex litigation for almost five decades," said Mr. Cramer. "The Firm intends to use these assets to maintain its leading role in class action cases while growing its private commercial litigation and governmental body representation practices."

Mr. Cramer is Firm Chairman and Co-Chair of the Firm's antitrust department. He has a national practice in the field of complex litigation, primarily in antitrust class actions. He is currently co-lead counsel in multiple significant antitrust class actions across the country in a variety of industries and is responsible for winning numerous significant settlements for his clients totaling well over $2 billion. Most recently, he has focused on representing workers claiming that anticompetitive practices have suppressed their pay, including cases on behalf of mixed-martial-arts fighters and chicken growers.

Mr. Montague is a member of the Firm's Executive Committee, having joined the Firm's predecessor, David Berger, P.A., at its inception in 1970. Mr. Montague was Firm Chairman from 2003 to 2016. Mr. Montague is now Chair Emeritus and a Managing Shareholder, in addition to his continuing work as Co-Chair of the Firm's antitrust department.

Ms. Coslett concentrates her practice on complex litigation, including antitrust and mass tort litigation. Since joining the Firm, she has worked on a variety of matters, including Cook v. Rockwell International Corp. (mass tort), and antitrust class actions such as In re Urethane [Polyether Polyols] Antitrust Litigation, In re Lidoderm Antitrust Litigation, In re Solodyn (Minocycline Hydrochloride) Antitrust Litigation, and In re Suboxone (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone) Antitrust Litigation.

Berger Montague is a national complex and commercial litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, D.C. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Berger Montague has played lead roles in major cases for 49 years and has recovered well over $30 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented.

