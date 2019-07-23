Berger Montague Opens San Diego Office; Securities Attorney Benjamin Galdston Joins as a Shareholder

Berger Montague San Diego will be headed by Benjamin Galdston, who has joined the Firm as a Shareholder. Mr. Galdston is one of the nation's top securities litigators with more than 18 years of experience representing institutional investors in complex class and individual actions. Throughout his career, Mr. Galdston has advocated on behalf of prominent public pension funds, Taft Hartley funds, asset managers and retail investors and has obtained historic recoveries and corporate reforms in numerous class and direct-action securities cases. Prior to joining Berger Montague, Mr. Galdston was a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, LLP, where he achieved recoveries totaling billions of dollars for injured investors.

"I am honored to join Berger Montague," said Mr. Galdston. "Berger Montague is a pioneer in investor and class action litigation with some of the nation's best attorneys and foremost leaders in antitrust, consumer, employee, and investor matters. Berger Montague has an exemplary record of skillful advocacy, unrivaled ethical standards, and the utmost dedication to its clients. I am excited to be part of the Firm's national expansion and to open a new office in California representing institutional investors in complex securities litigation."

"Our decision to open the California office reflects our commitment to expand our reach onto the West Coast," said Eric L. Cramer, Berger Montague's Chairman. "It also reflects our confidence in Ben Galdston to bolster our historically strong securities litigation practice as well as our enduring dedication to representing the interests of investors across the nation and the globe. Based on Ben's expertise and successful track record, we know the California office will advance the Firm's mission to obtain justice and meaningful recompense for wronged persons and businesses, including investors."

Mr. Galdston's previous recoveries include: In re McKesson/HBOC Securities Litigation, which resulted in settlements totaling more than $1 billion – the largest securities class action recovery in the Ninth Circuit; In re Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc. ($735 million); In re Citigroup Bond Litigation ($730 million); In re Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Securities Litigation, the largest stock option backdating settlement in the Ninth Circuit; and In re Quality Systems, Inc. Securities Litigation, which settled after obtaining a precedent setting pro-investor ruling from the Ninth Circuit limiting the "Safe Harbor" protections under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Mr. Galdston has written extensively and is a frequent speaker on investor rights and related topics and has been recognized by Legal 500 as a leading practitioner in the securities litigation field.

Berger Montague San Diego will be located at the newly completed One Del Mar Plaza in prestigious Del Mar Heights, expanding the commanding legacy founded in the East. With the addition of its West Coast office, Berger Montague confirms its commitment as a leader serving the interests of institutional and individual investors in prosecuting securities fraud claims.

Berger Montague is a national complex and commercial litigation powerhouse headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, MN; Washington, DC; and now San Diego, CA. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. In nearly 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in antitrust, securities, and other litigation to recover over $30 billion. For instance, the Firm achieved the largest jury verdict in the history of Colorado on behalf of home and property owners living on the outskirts of the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons facility and recently resolved the largest antitrust class action in U.S. history for over $6 billion against Visa, Mastercard, and certain banks on behalf of a class that includes thousands of merchants across the country.

Please Contact:

Katherine Nolen

Digital Marketing Manager

Berger Montague

215-875-3042

knolen@bm.net

SOURCE Berger Montague