Berger Montague partners with Ricoh to increase efficiency and data security, and expedite workflows

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. , today announced its partnership with Berger Montague to accelerate and support the complex litigation law firm's ongoing information management and digital transformation efforts. With Ricoh's eDiscovery Managed Services, Ricoh Relativity and Ricoh Acumen, Berger Montague is streamlining its legal discovery processes, effectively mitigating risk, protecting sensitive data and proactively managing cost to best serve its clients' expansive and extensive litigation needs. This cutting-edge agreement also enables Berger Montague's co-counsel partners to benefit from Ricoh's technology and expertise, competitive pricing, and top-quality service.

Berger Montague, a national plaintiffs' class action and complex litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego and Washington, D.C., has achieved tangible outcomes early in the partnership with Ricoh. Results include reduced overhead costs, enhanced review productivity with proven technology-assisted review workflows, scalability and significant success leveraging the co-counsel agreement. Moving forward, the firm plans to implement a custom eDiscovery portal to further support client needs.

"Ricoh's eDiscovery expertise, fixed-rate pricing model, cutting-edge technology and industry-leading security practices were all major considerations, particularly because our clients and co-counsel entrust us to handle and manage their most sensitive data, confidentially and securely," said Eric L. Cramer, Chairman, Berger Montague. "Ricoh is a tenured and proven business partner that provides ongoing expertise, advanced training and knowledge sharing. Its commitment extends to our co-counsel partners who are also able to leverage the Ricoh offering through this unique agreement."

With Ricoh's eDiscovery Managed Services, Berger Montague uses the efficient, cost-effective and secure Ricoh Relativity solution, custom designed to its unique specifications. The firm also benefits from Ricoh Acumen, a proprietary solution that delivers advanced project ownership and business intelligence, while streamlining the eDiscovery process. Ricoh Acumen also provides unprecedented data insight to help uncover project trends, real-time review performance tracking and access to administration features, as well as direct upload and Electronically Stored Information (ESI) processing functionality with enhanced security from Ricoh's industry-leading cloud environments.

Ricoh's eDiscovery solution includes Digital Forensics Services to effectively collect ESI, enable thorough investigation, and provide expert testimony for a truly defensible and auditable process.

"We're proud to leverage our experience and expertise in partnership with Berger Montague to help them meet their clients' needs in innovative ways that drive their business forward," said David Greetham, Vice President, eDiscovery, Ricoh USA, Inc. "This exciting partnership agreement, which was structured and implemented entirely remotely due to pandemic distancing regulations, includes dedicated Ricoh project management resources to provide targeted technical support to Berger Montague's attorneys and clients, and to manage all aspects of the eDiscovery lifecycle."

Ricoh's eDiscovery partnership model was an attractive benefit to Berger Montague for its scalable eDiscovery infrastructure without the capital investment or personnel required to support an in-house eDiscovery platform. By leveraging Ricoh's eDiscovery technology portfolio and partnering with the Ricoh project management team, Berger Montague can create consistent, repeatable workflows and realize greater efficiencies in their eDiscovery projects.

