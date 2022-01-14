Berger Montague PC Settles on Behalf Individual Investors in the Gina Champion-Cain/ANI Ponzi Scheme---Notice to Investors to Join the Settlement by January 21, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC has settled a lawsuit brought against Chicago Title Co. on behalf of its individual clients who are alleged victims in a more than $400 million Ponzi scheme engineered by Gina Champion-Cain through ANI Development. The case is Allred, et al. v. Chicago Title Company, et al., No. 2021-00007823 (San Diego Sup. Ct.).

Berger Montague PC has reached a settlement on behalf of its individual clients and is notifying other investors who suffered losses of their opportunity to participate in the settlement. The option to join the settlement is available only through January 21, 2022.