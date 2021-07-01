Berger Montague Upgrades Minneapolis and San Diego Office Locations to Accommodate Law Firm Growth

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague's Minneapolis and San Diego offices have moved to more convenient locations amidst growing demand for the Firm's attorneys and services. Managing Shareholder E. Michelle Drake will continue to manage the Minneapolis office, while Associate Sophia Rios will continue managing the Firm's San Diego office.

Ms. Drake opened the Firm's Minneapolis office in 2016; it was Berger Montague's first full-fledged office outside of Philadelphia. When the office initially opened, it included three attorneys and two professional staff. The Minneapolis location now includes six attorneys and six professional staff, and those numbers are expected to grow.

"Relocating our office to the new space in Northeast Minneapolis has been wonderful," said Ms. Drake. "The space was raw before we built it out, and we have enjoyed making design decisions to make it our own. It has a lot of natural light, warehouse charm, and a creative vibe that matches our Firm's entrepreneurial spirit. We are truly excited to be back in a physical space together after 2020, and our new office represents that energy."

The Firm's San Diego office opened in July 2019 with an initial focus on bolstering the Firm's securities litigation practice. That focus quickly expanded to include antitrust and consumer protection litigation as well, necessitating a more convenient space in downtown San Diego.

"We are excited to relocate to downtown San Diego where we will be at the center of the San Diego legal community and be able to more easily serve the needs of the Firm's clients," said Ms. Rios. "The new office will be an excellent location for Berger Montague to continue expanding its presence in California."

"As our Firm and the legal community emerge from the pandemic, we are excited to be able to provide our attorneys, staff, and clients new downtown office space in two different cities," said Firm Chairman Eric L. Cramer. "These moves will accommodate growth of both our Minneapolis and San Diego offices."

The Firm's Minneapolis office is now located at 1229 Tyler Street NE, Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55413. The new San Diego office location is 401 B Street, Suite 2000, San Diego, CA 92101.

Berger Montague PC is a national law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Berger Montague has played lead roles in major cases for over 50 years and has recovered more than $36 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented.

