Berks County to Hold First-Ever Online Auction for Delinquent Real Estate Taxes via Bid4Assets.com

READING, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, The Tax Claim Bureau of Berks County, Pennsylvania, will hold one of its delinquent real estate tax sales online via auction website Bid4Assets.com. By moving online, the county is eliminating COVID-19 concerns from the sale while exposing distressed properties to a wider group of buyers and increasing the likelihood those properties will be returned to the tax rolls. Funds generated from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

A $1,000 deposit will be required to participate in this sale.

"COVID-19 has opened our eyes to the possibility of transitioning the tax sale process," said Tax Claim Bureau Director Nicole E. Blanding. "Our office is happy to assist any taxpayer seeking to remove their property from the sale by offering relief options available to them. For those who do not, Bid4Assets has a great track record of auctioning tax-defaulted and foreclosed properties, including Berks County's sheriff's sales. Their services increase our office availability to taxpayers, make the process more efficient, and keep bidders safe from COVID-19; all at zero cost to the county."

Bidding opens on June 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET with 113 properties currently available. Auctions will close at staggered times on June 18 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. All auctions will start at a minimum bid of $1,000 and have no reserve price, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the auction.

"We're excited to work with Berks County to transition their tax sale online and we are looking forward to a successful first sale," said Bid4Assets' CEO Jesse Loomis. "Bid4Assets brings over 17,000 registered real estate bidders who reside in the Commonwealth, which makes for a highly competitive auction. We are pleased to build off the success we have had with the Berks County Sheriff's Office and now expand our relationship with the Tax Claim Bureau."

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $1,000 deposit to participate in this sale. To view a list of available properties, visit www.bid4Assets.com/berkstaxsale.

