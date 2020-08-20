Berkshire Biomedical Adds Key U.S. Patents to Further Strengthen Intellectual Property Portfolio for Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA™) System

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical, LLC ("Berkshire" or "the Company"), a privately-held digital health company developing a revolutionary virtual care and prescription drug management system for the Intended User, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. patent application No. 16/420,002 relating to the Company's Computerized Prescription Administration (COPA™) system, now U.S. patent No. 10,729,860. This new utility patent is directed to systems and methods for securely dispensing a substance to an Intended User. In addition, the Company has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for U.S. patent application No. 16/001,498, which covers the advanced docking station and associated methods of refilling the COPA System.

"These two new patents significantly enhance our growing intellectual property portfolio, which collectively provides a fortress of protection from would-be competitors and underscores the USPTO's continued recognition of the innovation underlying our groundbreaking COPA System in virtual care and prescription drug management for Intended Users," stated Rudy Mazzocchi, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Biomedical. "This added protection is particularly important as we prepare to submit our 510(k) application for regulatory clearance to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this Fall."

These new patents bring added layers of protection to the Company's four patent families relating to the COPA System. The Company's patent and design processes are strategically constructed to be broad and universally applicable to any oral liquid medications and their approved containers. These new patents further support the exclusivity of the COPA System's remote support for patients managing a variety of diseases and the real-time delivery of reliable electronic reports of adherence to their physicians or authorized providers.

"Over the past months, we have seen an increased focus on digital health platforms, particularly for digital therapeutics as they can deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. Increasingly, the integration of device, data and technology are driving the adoption of virtual care models and we believe that the COPA System, with its innovative approach to personalized, prescription drug delivery to the Intended User, can be a leading product in this transformation to virtual care," added Mr. Mazzocchi.

About the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA™) System

The COPA™ System is currently under development as a virtual care and prescription drug delivery system that is pioneering the use of Intended User biometrics technology in a hand-held device that is cloud-based, HIPAA compliant and utilizes a mobile device-enabled database management system (DBMS).

The COPA System is intended for use as an aid to medical providers in virtually managing therapeutic regimens for patients in the home or clinic. The system provides a means for the patient's prescribed medications to be stored in a delivery unit; for a medical provider to remotely schedule the patient's prescribed medications; to provide notification to the patient when the prescribed medications are due to be taken; to release the prescribed medications into the mouthpiece, on the patient's command; and to provide to the medical provider a history of the event.

The COPA System's patented technology provides precise, timely and consistent dosage of prescribed, liquid, oral drug regimens. It features enabled, dual biometric controls including fingerprint and dentition recognition to confirm the Intended User before dispensing for enhanced safety, security, and drug adherence. The COPA System integrates cellular technology for real-time usage data collection, allowing for physician-driven dosage adjustments. It is also enabled with a mobile DBMS for data storage and analytics that can be disseminated to authorized physicians, pharmacists, and caregivers to further support medical decisions.

About Berkshire Biomedical, LLC

Berkshire Biomedical, LLC is a privately held healthcare solutions provider focused on impacting lives by leveraging technology to improve medical outcomes. The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA™) System, is designed to address the intersection of two significant needs in the healthcare delivery system: virtual care delivery using technology combined with data and medication self-administration and adherence.

Berkshire Biomedical's COPA system may revolutionize the standard-of-care in personalized medication delivery by pioneering the integration of biometric, cellular and database management technologies for the Intended User into a point-of-care, hand held device that can share this information with authorized health care providers as part of a disease management plan.

Founded and funded by a team of experienced financial and medical technology executives, Berkshire Biomedical intends to seek broad opportunities in medical markets, drug applications, and businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics of the device in order to maximize the COPA System's impact within the virtual care and medical technology sectors.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

