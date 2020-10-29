Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Adds Architects and Engineers Professional Liability in Three New States

"Our portfolio of states where we offer Professional Liability lines is expanding as we continue to supply our network of independent agents with additional quality products that allow us to grow together," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "In 2016, we began writing Professional Liability for a limited number of classes in 13 states. We now offer Professional Liability in 33 states and utilize a targeted growth strategy with the goal of offering these products to all available classes nationwide in the near future."

"Like other professionals who provide a service, architects and engineers are at risk for professional liability exposure. A customer or third-party could allege negligence, which could lead to litigation, putting a firm's finances and reputation in danger," explains Lyle Hitt, Chief Insurance Officer. "Our product offers a variety of protections, including Pre-Claims Assistance for Circumstances and Disciplinary Proceedings Reimbursement, along with a variety of other optional add-ons that may be requested."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Architects and Engineers Professional Liability product offers limits up to $5 million per claim with deductibles starting at $2,500. Liability components include professional, environmental, contractors pollution, technology services and products, computer network security, multi-media and advertising, and privacy.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance company writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https:/www.guard.com.

