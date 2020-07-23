Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Accountants Professional Liability Coverage in Pennsylvania

"We continue to expand our portfolio to supply our network of independent agents with quality products that enable them to grow," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "In 2016, we began writing Professional Liability for a limited number of classes in 13 states. We now offer Professional Liability to nearly 100 different types of business in 30 states with plans for further expansion."

"Our Accountants Professional Liability product is targeted toward CPA firms with up to $10 million annual revenue with larger firms considered on a case-by-case basis. The product features limits up to $3 million per claim and deductibles starting as low as $500," explains Lyle Hitt, Executive Vice President of Property and Liability Insurance. "We also offer Full Prior Acts coverage, subpoena assistance, and defense of third-party discrimination as well as a variety of optional additional add-ons."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Accountants Professional Liability product aims to meet the needs of many different practices. The company has partnered with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. – an internationally renowned leader in the field of insurance. The product is competitively priced with a variety of available discounts, including one for insureds who have other commercial policies with GUARD. This, combined with a unique underwriting appetite, should prove attractive to producers anxious to cross sell and achieve a greater client share. "We are extremely excited to begin working with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies. Their financial rating, expert service capabilities and streamlined underwriting process makes them a great addition to our roster of Professional Liability carriers," said Irene Walton, Vice President of Gallagher Affinity.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. Headed by CEO and President Sy Foguel, the Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintain a total of eight offices throughout the country. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https:/www.guard.com .

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Assistant Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8904 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Related Links

https://www.guard.com

