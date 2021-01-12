Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Homeowners Coverage in Georgia and Utah

"With the continued expansion of our portfolio, our goal is to be the preferred insurance carrier our agents turn to for their insureds," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO . "As we come out of a record-breaking year for catastrophic events across the country, we recognize the need in the marketplace for a sense of security and we believe we can provide that for our policyholders."

As noted by Chief Insurance Officer Lyle Hitt, "We are very pleased with the caliber of submissions we've already experienced in our previous states, and we fully expect to see that trend continue. Our success can be attributed to Berkshire Hathaway GUARD providing a customizable product along with a high level of service to both agents and policyholders."

GUARD's product targets dwellings valued over $75,000 and includes one- to four-family residences, renters, and condo units (both owner-occupied and those held for rental). According to Assistant Vice President of Personal Lines Joseph Walton, "By mixing and matching policy forms, endorsements, and optional coverages aimed at broader protection, policyholders can obtain property insurance suited to their circumstances. A Personal Umbrella with limits up to $5,000,000 is also available."

Hitt explains, "We are confident that we can provide great service to agents that write both commercial and personal accounts. Our products are competitively priced and feature a variety of discounts, including one for insureds who have commercial policies with us. We also believe certain aspects of our underwriting appetite are unique and will appeal to producers anxious to cross-sell and achieve a greater client share."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, visit https://www.guard.com.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Assistant Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies