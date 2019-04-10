Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® Announces Participation in Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

DURHAM, N.C., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® is proud to announce that it is offering listing ads through the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program. This platform from Adwerx, the leader in providing easy and effective online ad programs, has seen widespread adoption in real estate. The ads will comprehensively cover the Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, and Upstate South Carolina areas.

Through this new partnership, C. Dan Joyner will advertise properties once they are listed in the local multiple listing service. Advertisements are automatically formatted with property photos, agent contact information, and brokerage branding in an attractive and easy-to-understand format. These ads are then deployed to a pre-selected target audience of prospects in the local area. This strategy makes sure that the listing receives the maximum amount of visibility.

"We build market leadership through continued responsiveness to our clients' needs and by constantly implementing superior value-added services," said Danny Joyner, President & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS®. "The Adwerx program makes sure that our digital advertising needs are expertly handled, leaving agents free to focus on their customer relationships."



Founded in 1964, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® has enjoyed a long and distinguished reputation in South Carolina. With 420 real estate agents in 10 offices, the firm is able to deliver a variety of services, including Residential Sales, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Services and Relocation, and Property Management. C. Dan Joyner has ranked among the top real estate companies in Upstate SC for real estate marketing in residential home sales — both in dollar volume and units sold — for over 20 years.

"We are pleased to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® to our Enterprise Advertising Program," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Digital advertising is an important component of how agents demonstrate their marketing prowess to the clients they serve."

Adwerx is the leader in automated digital advertising, delivering over 16.3 billion ad impressions for clients around the U.S. and Canada in real estate, mortgage, insurance, and other industries. For more on the program, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com .

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS®

Founded in 1964 by C. Dan Joyner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS® is the Upstate's leading real estate company, selling more homes than any other firm in this region. The family-owned company has 10 offices and over 400 agents providing residential and commercial real estate, property management, relocation, and senior services. For more information, visit www.cdanjoyner.com .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has over 115,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . In addition, all NAR Members receive 15% bonus impressions on any new or renewed ad campaigns. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS® REALTOR Benefits® Program.

