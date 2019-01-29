Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Announces VISION 2020 Initiative To Increase Agent Productivity

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announced their VISION 2020 initiative at a company-wide kickoff event with over 1200 attendees at the Cobb Galleria on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keynote messages were delivered by Chris Stuart, president CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Dan Forsman, president & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Dan shared his vision of moving all of the company tools, programs, technology, and world-class marketing toward a goal of increasing agent production to an average of 20 closed transactions for the first 2 quartiles of agents by 2020.

"Our perpetual focus moving forward will be to create an unparalleled and exceptional client experience for the wonderful clients that we serve in the greater Atlanta marketplace. Our top two quartiles achieved 14 transactions per agent in 2017 and grew to 15.5 in 2018. The new platforms and coaching programs are designed to grow these numbers to 17.5 transactions in 2019 and 20 transactions in 2020," said Dan Forsman. "Our award winners recognized at the Kickoff Event are already achieving 20 transactions per agent. They increased their units from last year by 26% and increased their sales volume by 34%. That is amazing when the market grew by 1.2% in units and 7.4% in sales volume. This level of productivity can truly change lives for many associates and their loved ones."

At the event, Chris Stuart announced a series of new transformational platforms and solutions including a leading-edge Agent CRM platform powered by Salesforce, an analytics and AI solution powered by Salesforce Einstein, new websites powered by Adobe Experience Manager, an integration platform for interoperability with a broad ecosystem of industry partners and a new approach for consumers to manage their home asset.

"Dan Forsman visited the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' operations center last summer to review our marketing and technology plans and explore how we could create a greater synergy between his efforts regionally and our efforts globally. Our teams came away excited about Dan's vision and our ability to further support the growth of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Dan's commitment extended into his team and he subsequently appointed Tony Floyd as Chief Innovation Officer. We have enrolled Tony as an extension of our core teams developing our roadmaps and contributing to our project output," said Chris Stuart, CEO of HSF Affiliates. "We have the advantage of the Berkshire Hathaway brand which is widely recognized for integrity, trust and financial strength. Our industry is hearing a lot of noise and distraction right now with lots of headlines over disruption and wall street coming to real estate. We see a great opportunity to enhance our client experience and substantially increase the agent productivity in our network."

HomeServices of America, through its operating companies, is one of the country's premier providers of homeownership services with nearly 45,000 real estate sales professionals and more than 350,000 transactions (on a pro-forma acquisition basis). HomeServices of America is the owner of HSF Affiliates including the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network with over 52,000 sales associates.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name. The network brings a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity to the real estate market. The brand was recognized for "Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms" in J.D. Power's 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties With over 1,600 associates and 24 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is the leading real estate company in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, according to Trendgraphix. Led by Dan Forsman, president and CEO, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit www.BHHSGeorgia.com.

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Related Links

http://www.BHHSGeorgia.com

