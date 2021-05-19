Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Releases "The Collective Atlanta" and "The Collective Mountain and Lake" Spring Issue

" I am proud to present the Spring 2021 Issue of The Collective Atlanta and the inaugural The Collective Mountain and Lake ," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President Luxury Collection. "Our goal has always been to evoke an aspirational response and create an emotional connection with the consumers of luxury real estate. We strive to provide the public with a sense of inspiration through captivating imagery, videos, articles, and more. Thank you to the incredible agents who represent these gorgeous listings and to our national and global affiliates for sharing their beautiful properties with us to be included in this issue."

Luxury Collection Specialists represent some of the most sought-after homes across the state of Georgia. The Collective Atlanta highlights the extensive portfolio of these agents by showcasing the wide range of luxury listings throughout the Greater Atlanta area, while also establishing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties as a leader in the luxury real estate market worldwide.

The Spring 2021 Issue aims to inspire and spark creativity by incorporating photo galleries, videos, and more into the magazine. Luxury Collection provides readers with a completely digital interactive experience. In addition to the vast assortment of luxury properties, the magazine also features exclusive articles to keep readers engaged while highlighting the very best of Atlanta. The Spring 2021 Issue of The Collective Atlanta once again includes properties courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national and international affiliates to provide a sense of wonder and showcase the company's extensive worldwide presence. Keeping in line with the brand's avant-garde strategy, the magazine displays each of Luxury Collection's marketing campaigns to showcase the division's lifestyle-focused marketing approach.

"Lori and her team consistently look for ways to raise the bar in terms of luxury real estate marketing," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "The Collective Atlanta is a clear example of creativity and innovation that provides our agents with another tool to market their client's homes. This magazine is a huge asset for our company, and further sets us apart as we continue to redefine real estate."

Click here to read the 2021 Spring Issue of The Collective Atlanta.

Click here to read the 2021 Spring Issue of The Collective Mountain and Lake.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

Contact: Isabella Perdichizzi, 512-993-1813, [email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

