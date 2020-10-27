Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint on its 30th Anniversary of Helping Texans Find Their Forever Homes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties has seen incredible strength in the Houston-area housing market, where its headquarters are located. According to HAR , the Houston market had a record-setting summer when it comes to home sales, leading it into a strong third quarter despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

The booming Houston housing market coupled with the acquisition of Anderson Properties earlier this year has helped BHHS achieve monumental growth after three decades in business.

"Our vision has always been to expand our company so we can better serve our communities," said Stacy Mathews, president and owner/broker of Premier Properties. "I'm proud of our expansion this year, the team behind it, and I'm looking forward to the potential for more success as we embark into a new season for the company."

By purchasing Anderson Properties and merging their offices with current Premier Properties locations, the brokerage firm now has 14 offices in the Greater Houston-area, plus locations in Tyler, Amarillo, Lubbock and Austin, with even more on the horizon.

"We more than tripled our agents in the past year, going from 150 to over 500, all strong experts who are able to help our clients meet their housing needs," said Tracy Mathews, chief financial officer of Premier Properties, who co-owns the brokerage with his twin brother Stacy.

As Premier Properties looks back on all the momentous activities this year, which include not only the acquisition and merging of offices, but also strategic partnerships like Knock Home Swap and a ranking from Real Trends as one of the top 25 agencies within Berkshire Hathaway nationally, the firm is focused on continuing its role as trusted resource for families and their home buying experiences.

"We are so proud of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties and all the growth they've achieved in the Houston market," said Rosalie Warner, Senior Vice President, Network Services at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Stacy and Tracy Mathews are executing on their vision to expand their company to better serve their communities and it's exciting to watch their progress."

