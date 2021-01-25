Berkshire Hills Announces Fourth Quarter Results; Annual Meeting Date Announced
Jan 25, 2021, 16:15 ET
BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $15 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $21 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $26 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior quarter. The change in earnings is primarily due to pandemic related impacts, including a $9 million increase in the noncash provision for expected credit losses.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10)
- 2.61% net interest margin
- 71% efficiency ratio
- 9.3% equity/assets
- 79% loans/deposits
- $23.37 book value per share; $22.68 tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure)
- 0.80% annualized net charge-offs/loans
- 0.52% non-performing assets/assets
Acting CEO and President Sean Gray stated, "Fourth quarter results declined primarily due to higher noncash provisioning for expected credit losses reflecting the persistence of pandemic impacts on economic activity. These impacts also contributed to lower operating revenue and higher operating expenses. In this environment, the Bank adhered to its financial and operating disciplines. Higher net charge-offs were primarily due to four hospitality relationships, including credits which were exited during the quarter. Total criticized loans decreased, along with loans with payment deferrals. The net interest margin was supported by a reduction in funding costs. We managed down our staffing, as well as occupancy, and technology costs. We continue to adjust operations to protect employees, customers and communities, including moving branch lobbies back to appointment-only access based on local conditions. Management's actions are targeted to position the Bank for improved results as public health and economic conditions improve."
Mr. Gray continued, "We recently announced important strategic initiatives, starting with our best of breed digital account opening platform. We've made the right technology investments to support customer preferences for electronic banking. Consistent with these shifts, we announced the planned consolidation of 16 branches in the first half of 2021. With the concierge banking offered by our growing team of MyBankers, we expect to smoothly transition customers to nearby branches. Separately, we entered into an agreement to sell our eight mid-Atlantic branches and we are opening a new Providence commercial banking office. When these initiatives are completed, we plan to have 106 branch offices located primarily in southern New England and eastern/central New York. These actions are targeted to focus and deepen meaningful engagement with our communities as a 21st century purpose-driven community bank that helps everyone access the services they need to live healthier financial lives."
ANNUAL MEETING
The Board of Directors determined that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 and may be convened as a virtual meeting. The date of Thursday,March 25, 2021 was established as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Further information about the annual meeting will be available in early April at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets increased quarter-over-quarter by $224 million, or 2%, to $12.8 billion due to a $514 million increase in short-term payroll deposits at year-end, which resulted in higher short-term investments. Excluding this increase, total assets decreased by $291 million, or 2%, due to ongoing loan runoff. Investment securities increased by $236 million as excess liquidity was reinvested into residential and commercial agency mortgage backed securities.
Total loans decreased by $901 million during the fourth quarter. Due to the pending agreement for the sale of the Mid-Atlantic branches, Berkshire has reclassified $301 million in loans as assets held for sale. Excluding this reclassification, total loans decreased by $600 million, or 7%, due to ongoing runoff in all major categories. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased by $75 million to $633 million as the SBA loan forgiveness program was initiated.
Total criticized loans decreased by $36 million, or 9%, to $359 million during the fourth quarter, including the sale of $22 million in criticized hospitality loans. Total loans with active and in-process deferrals decreased by $97 million, or 22%, to $350 million as conditions improved for commercial borrowers.
Total delinquent and nonaccrual loans measured 1.14% of total loans at year-end, compared to 0.98% at the start of the quarter. Accruing delinquent loans decreased to 0.34% of total loans from 0.45% during the quarter. Total nonaccrual loans increased by $18 million to $65 million due primarily to two COVID sensitive commercial relationships which were rated as substandard prior to the pandemic, including one 2019 purchased credit deteriorated loan. Net charge-offs totaled $17 million, or 0.80% annualized compared to average loans. This included $12 million related to hospitality loans, of which $7 million was related to the above mentioned loan sale. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased quarter-over-quarter due to the decrease in total loans, including the impact of charge-offs. The year-end ratio of the allowance to loans measured 1.58%. Excluding PPP loans, this ratio measured 1.71% at year-end, and was not materially changed in the second half of the year.
Total deposits decreased by $251 million during the fourth quarter. Due to the branch sale, the Company has reclassified $617 million in deposits as liabilities held for sale. Adjusting for this reclassification, total deposits increased by $367 million during the quarter, including the previously noted $514 million increase in short-term payroll deposits to $1.046 billion. This was offset by a $209 million decrease in brokered time deposits to $605 million. All other deposits increased by a total of $61 million, or 1%. Total borrowings decreased by $131 million to $572 million. The loans/deposits ratio measured 79% at year-end, decreasing from 86% at the start of the fourth quarter.
Year-end book value per share totaled $23.37 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share measured $22.68. Year-end equity/assets measured 9.3% and the non-GAAP measure of tangible equity/tangible assets was 9.0%. During the fourth quarter, the remaining balance of preferred stock was converted to common shares in accordance with contractual terms.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS – FOURTH QUARTER
Berkshire's earnings declined in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, reflecting ongoing impacts of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations. Most of the impact was due to the $9 million increase in the noncash provision for expected credit losses on loans. Further, interest income was negatively impacted by non-accrual loans and expense was affected by higher loan workout expense. GAAP earnings per share decreased by $0.12, or 29%, and the non-GAAP measure of core earnings per share decreased by $0.25 or 47%. The GAAP measure of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") increased quarter-over-quarter by $3 million to $27 million, while the non-GAAP measure of core PPNR decreased by $6 million to $24 million. The Company focuses on this measure of operations as a key measure of operating performance before accounting for estimations of future pandemic related credit losses. This decrease was due to a $2.6 million decrease in core revenue and a $3.7 million increase in core expense.
The revenue decrease included a $1 million decrease in net interest income as a result of lower earning assets and higher nonaccrual loans. The net interest margin was stable at 2.61% and benefited from a 0.14% decrease in the cost of deposits, along with higher interest revenue related to PPP loan forgiveness. Time deposit costs decreased including the impact of lower brokered deposits and maturities of higher rate CD's. The unamortized balance of deferred PPP fees totaled $13 million at year-end. Total fee income decreased by $1 million due to a seasonal decrease in mortgage banking revenue.
The provision for expected credit losses increased quarter-over-quarter by $9 million to $10 million, primarily due to a qualitative assessment of credit migration in the loan portfolio. The level of the year-end allowance is intended to absorb pandemic related expected credit losses over the next seven quarters based on information and third party forecasts at year-end.
Non-interest expense decreased quarter-over-quarter by $1 million, due to higher noncore costs recorded in the third quarter related to the CEO separation. The non-GAAP measure of core non-interest expense increased by $4 million due primarily to a lending operations project which was completed during the quarter. Full time equivalent staff in continuing operations at year-end totaled 1,505, compared to 1,507 positions at the start of the fourth quarter and to 1,550 positions at the start of the year. Occupancy and technology expense decreased quarter-over-quarter. The fourth quarter effective tax rate on continuing operations was a benefit of 10%.
Net non-core adjustments to core income totaled $1 million in the fourth quarter. A final loss was recorded on discontinued national mortgage banking operations as the Company completed the wind-down of these operations, with no further cost recognition expected. This was partially offset by net securities gains and other non-core items. The Company has announced strategic initiatives for the sale and consolidation of branches in the first half of 2021. The Company expects to recognize a noncore net gain on the sale of these operations and non-core charges in conjunction through these consolidations.
BE FIRST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE
Berkshire is committed to delivering purpose-driven performance. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking to be a values-based brand for all its stakeholders at www.berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.
Key developments in the quarter and year include:
- Continued Investment in Community Recovery & Resiliency: As people and small businesses in neighborhoods across the Company's footprint struggle through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkshire's Foundation is answering the call providing a record $3.8 million in grant funding to 502 organizations in 2020. These critical investments included recent contributions to local food banks to meet increasing demand for services across the Company's footprint.
- Enhancing Thirty Party ESG Ratings: The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings with third party agencies and as of December 31, 2020 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB, ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 3 and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 41.67. The company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Additionally, the Company is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
- Awards & Recognition: Berkshire was named a recipient of the 2020 Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility recognizing its' continued performance through the Be FIRST Commitment, as well as the company's comprehensive corporate responsibility, social impact and sustainability strategy. In addition, the Bank was recognized by the American Bankers Association Community Commitment Awards for its Be FIRST Commitment in the Economic Inclusion category.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Berkshire will post an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.
Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151338/e0b6214914. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 2, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10151338. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP
Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.8 billion in assets.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what continued effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and the related local and national economic disruption may result in a continued decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; an increase in our allowance for credit losses on loans; a decline in the value of loan collateral, including real estate; a greater decline in the yield on our interest-earning assets than the decline in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees increasingly work remotely.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations which the Company exited. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2019 were primarily related to the acquisition of SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. They also include costs related to the consolidation of branches, including eight branches for the full year of 2019. The Company recorded a full impairment of its goodwill in the second quarter of 2020, which was classified as noncore. Noncore charges in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 included costs related to separation with the former CEO in the third quarter, and consulting for the CEO succession process in both quarters. A non-core gain was recognized on the sale of a specialty commercial insurance business line in the fourth quarter.
The Company has introduced the measure of Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Core PPNR") which measures core income before credit loss provision and tax expense. Due to the non-cash projections introduced into the calculation of income by the new CECL accounting standard, the investment community is placing more emphasis on PPNR in order to measure the results of operations and to compare them across banks which may have widely varying estimates of future economic conditions that affect their provision expense and reported earnings. The Company also calculates core PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.
Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. References to organic growth and organic change exclude balances acquired in bank mergers.
|
TABLE
INDEX
|
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
|
F-1
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
F-2
|
Balance Sheets
|
F-3
|
Loan and Deposit Analysis
|
F-4
|
Statements of Operations
|
F-5
|
Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend)
|
F-6
|
Average Yields and Costs
|
F-7
|
Average Balances
|
F-8
|
Asset Quality Analysis
|
F-9
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend)
|
F-10
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)
|
At or for the Quarters Ended (1)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.42
|
$ (10.93)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ 0.51
|
Core earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)
|
0.28
|
0.53
|
(0.13)
|
(0.07)
|
0.70
|
Total book value per common share
|
23.37
|
23.03
|
22.79
|
33.90
|
34.65
|
Tangible book value per common share (2)
|
22.68
|
22.22
|
21.94
|
22.00
|
22.56
|
Market price at period end
|
17.12
|
10.11
|
11.02
|
14.86
|
32.88
|
Dividends per common share
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
0.23
|
Dividends per preferred share
|
NA
|
0.24
|
0.48
|
0.48
|
0.46
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)
|
Return on assets
|
0.48
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
(16.38)
|
%
|
(0.62)
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
Core return on assets (2)
|
0.45
|
0.84
|
(0.19)
|
(0.11)
|
1.08
|
Return on equity
|
5.22
|
7.50
|
(131.17)
|
(4.58)
|
5.90
|
Core return on equity (2)
|
4.89
|
9.33
|
(1.54)
|
(0.84)
|
8.09
|
Core return on tangible common equity (2)
|
5.50
|
10.27
|
(2.05)
|
(0.94)
|
13.12
|
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5)
|
2.61
|
2.61
|
2.62
|
3.04
|
3.11
|
Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations
|
18.84
|
19.82
|
18.45
|
15.46
|
18.11
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
71.03
|
65.39
|
71.01
|
66.92
|
53.66
|
CHANGE (Year-to-date)
|
Total commercial loans (organic, annualized)
|
(1)
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Total loans (organic, annualized)
|
(12)
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
Total deposits (organic, annualized)
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
(10)
|
0
|
Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year)
|
(15)
|
(15)
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
4
|
(Loss)/earnings per common share (compared to prior year)
|
(638)
|
(847)
|
(1,200)
|
(178)
|
(14)
|
Core earnings/(loss) per common share (compared to prior year)(2)
|
(75)
|
(81)
|
(116)
|
(112)
|
(14)
|
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,838
|
$ 12,614
|
$ 13,063
|
$ 13,122
|
$ 13,216
|
Total earning assets
|
12,090
|
11,832
|
12,267
|
11,785
|
11,916
|
Total securities
|
2,223
|
1,988
|
1,882
|
1,837
|
1,770
|
Total loans
|
8,082
|
8,982
|
9,370
|
9,303
|
9,502
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
127
|
134
|
139
|
114
|
64
|
Total intangible assets
|
35
|
41
|
42
|
598
|
599
|
Total deposits
|
10,216
|
10,467
|
10,776
|
10,072
|
10,336
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,188
|
1,179
|
1,164
|
1,722
|
1,759
|
Net income/(loss)
|
15.0
|
21.2
|
(549.4)
|
(19.9)
|
25.8
|
Core income/(loss) (2)
|
14.1
|
26.4
|
(6.5)
|
(3.6)
|
35.3
|
Purchase accounting accretion
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
3.1
|
5.1
|
Goodwill impairment
|
-
|
-
|
553.8
|
-
|
-
|
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
|
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets/total assets
|
0.52
|
0.39
|
0.36
|
0.40
|
0.31
|
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|
1.58
|
1.50
|
1.49
|
1.22
|
0.67
|
Loans/deposits
|
79
|
86
|
87
|
92
|
92
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|
9.25
|
9.35
|
8.91
|
13.13
|
13.31
|
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)
|
9.01
|
9.05
|
8.61
|
8.98
|
9.19
|
(1)
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
(3)
|
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
|
(4)
|
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
|
(5)
|
The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.07%, 0.08%, 0.07%, 0.11%, 0.17%.
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 91,219
|
$ 90,537
|
$ 105,447
|
Short-term investments
|
1,466,656
|
844,755
|
474,382
|
Total cash and short-term investments
|
1,557,875
|
935,292
|
579,829
|
Trading security
|
9,708
|
9,525
|
10,769
|
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|
18,513
|
31,993
|
41,556
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
1,695,232
|
1,575,289
|
1,311,555
|
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
465,091
|
330,197
|
357,979
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities
|
34,873
|
40,520
|
48,019
|
Total securities
|
2,223,417
|
1,987,524
|
1,769,878
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
|
(104)
|
(96)
|
-
|
Net securities
|
2,223,313
|
1,987,428
|
1,769,878
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,748
|
15,854
|
36,664
|
Total loans
|
8,081,519
|
8,982,336
|
9,502,428
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(127,302)
|
(134,414)
|
(63,575)
|
Net loans
|
7,954,217
|
8,847,922
|
9,438,853
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
112,663
|
117,116
|
120,398
|
Other real estate owned
|
149
|
40
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
553,762
|
Other intangible assets
|
34,819
|
40,947
|
45,615
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
232,695
|
231,217
|
227,894
|
Other assets
|
387,230
|
425,675
|
288,945
|
Assets held for sale
|
317,304
|
-
|
-
|
Assets from discontinued operations
|
-
|
12,966
|
154,132
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,838,013
|
$ 12,614,457
|
$ 13,215,970
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 2,484,249
|
$ 2,585,173
|
$ 1,884,100
|
NOW and other deposits
|
1,003,005
|
1,522,289
|
1,492,569
|
Money market deposits
|
3,371,353
|
2,516,168
|
2,528,656
|
Savings deposits
|
972,116
|
952,836
|
841,283
|
Time deposits
|
2,385,085
|
2,890,093
|
3,589,369
|
Total deposits
|
10,215,808
|
10,466,559
|
10,335,977
|
Senior borrowings
|
474,357
|
605,483
|
730,501
|
Subordinated borrowings
|
97,280
|
97,223
|
97,049
|
Total borrowings
|
571,637
|
702,706
|
827,550
|
Other liabilities
|
232,730
|
251,220
|
267,398
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
630,065
|
-
|
-
|
Liabilities from discontinued operations
|
-
|
14,947
|
26,481
|
Total liabilities
|
11,650,240
|
11,435,432
|
11,457,406
|
Preferred shareholders' equity
|
-
|
20,325
|
40,633
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
1,187,773
|
1,158,700
|
1,717,931
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,187,773
|
1,179,025
|
1,758,564
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 12,838,013
|
$ 12,614,457
|
$ 13,215,970
|
Net common shares outstanding
|
50,833
|
50,306
|
49,585
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)
|
LOAN ANALYSIS
|
Organic Annualized Growth %
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to Date
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$ 3,647
|
$ 188
|
$ 3,943
|
$ 4,034
|
(11)
|
%
|
(5)
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
1,959
|
14
|
2,147
|
1,841
|
(32)
|
7
|
Total commercial loans
|
5,606
|
202
|
6,090
|
5,875
|
(19)
|
(1)
|
Total residential mortgages
|
1,813
|
63
|
2,122
|
2,685
|
(46)
|
(30)
|
Home equity
|
295
|
31
|
350
|
381
|
(27)
|
(14)
|
Auto and other
|
368
|
5
|
420
|
561
|
(45)
|
(34)
|
Total consumer loans
|
663
|
36
|
770
|
942
|
(37)
|
(26)
|
Total loans
|
$ 8,082
|
$ 301
|
$ 8,982
|
$ 9,502
|
(27)
|
%
|
(12)
|
%
|
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
|
Organic Annualized Growth %
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to Date
|
Demand
|
$ 2,484
|
$ 107
|
$ 2,585
|
$ 1,884
|
1
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
NOW and other
|
1,003
|
112
|
1,523
|
1,493
|
(107)
|
(25)
|
Money market
|
3,372
|
220
|
2,516
|
2,529
|
171
|
42
|
Savings
|
972
|
17
|
953
|
841
|
15
|
18
|
Time deposits
|
2,385
|
161
|
2,890
|
3,589
|
(48)
|
(29)
|
Total deposits
|
$ 10,216
|
$ 617
|
$ 10,467
|
$ 10,336
|
14
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest and dividend income from continuing operations
|
Loans
|
$ 79,756
|
$ 110,915
|
$ 358,015
|
$ 448,927
|
Securities and other
|
12,375
|
14,526
|
51,767
|
60,586
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
92,131
|
125,441
|
409,782
|
509,513
|
Interest expense from continuing operations
|
Deposits
|
12,255
|
28,797
|
72,715
|
115,193
|
Borrowings
|
4,167
|
5,311
|
20,285
|
29,062
|
Total interest expense
|
16,422
|
34,108
|
93,000
|
144,255
|
Net interest income from continuing operations
|
75,709
|
91,333
|
316,782
|
365,258
|
Non-interest income from continuing operations
|
Mortgage banking originations
|
543
|
172
|
5,190
|
788
|
Loan related income
|
4,833
|
7,056
|
16,840
|
24,374
|
Deposit related fees
|
7,523
|
8,264
|
27,905
|
31,352
|
Insurance commissions and fees
|
2,319
|
2,471
|
10,770
|
10,957
|
Wealth management fees
|
2,359
|
2,239
|
9,285
|
9,353
|
Total fee income
|
17,577
|
20,202
|
69,990
|
76,824
|
Other
|
2,105
|
75
|
2,597
|
1,438
|
Securities gains/(losses), net
|
2,405
|
1,734
|
(7,520)
|
4,389
|
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
|
1,240
|
1,351
|
1,240
|
1,351
|
Total non-interest income
|
23,327
|
23,362
|
66,307
|
84,002
|
Total net revenue from continuing operations
|
99,036
|
114,695
|
383,089
|
449,260
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,000
|
5,351
|
75,878
|
35,419
|
Non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
Compensation and benefits
|
36,719
|
35,355
|
147,840
|
140,906
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
10,948
|
10,798
|
43,359
|
39,586
|
Technology and communications
|
7,988
|
6,702
|
32,364
|
26,523
|
Marketing and promotion
|
634
|
1,046
|
3,703
|
4,474
|
Professional services
|
4,055
|
2,288
|
11,907
|
10,798
|
FDIC premiums and assessments
|
1,218
|
471
|
5,876
|
3,861
|
Other real estate owned and foreclosures
|
44
|
4
|
125
|
154
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,513
|
1,582
|
6,181
|
5,783
|
Goodwill impairment
|
-
|
-
|
553,762
|
-
|
Merger, restructuring and other expense
|
523
|
5,713
|
5,839
|
28,046
|
Other
|
8,154
|
6,328
|
29,283
|
29,726
|
Total non-interest expense
|
71,796
|
70,287
|
840,239
|
289,857
|
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
$ 17,240
|
$ 39,057
|
$ (533,028)
|
$ 123,984
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
(1,659)
|
6,421
|
(19,853)
|
22,463
|
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
|
$ 18,899
|
$ 32,636
|
$ (513,175)
|
$ 101,521
|
(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
$ (5,114)
|
$ (9,514)
|
$ (26,855)
|
$ (5,539)
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
(1,224)
|
(2,629)
|
(7,013)
|
(1,468)
|
Net (loss) from discontinued operations
|
$ (3,890)
|
$ (6,885)
|
$ (19,842)
|
$ (4,071)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ 15,009
|
$ 25,751
|
$ (533,017)
|
$ 97,450
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
-
|
240
|
313
|
960
|
Income/(loss) available to common shareholders
|
$ 15,009
|
$ 25,511
|
$ (533,330)
|
$ 96,490
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.65
|
$ (10.21)
|
$ 2.06
|
Discontinued Operations
|
(0.08)
|
(0.14)
|
(0.39)
|
(0.08)
|
Total
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.51
|
$ (10.60)
|
$ 1.98
|
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.65
|
$ (10.21)
|
$ 2.05
|
Discontinued Operations
|
(0.08)
|
(0.14)
|
(0.39)
|
(0.08)
|
Total
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.51
|
$ (10.60)
|
$ 1.97
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
50,308
|
50,494
|
50,270
|
49,263
|
Diluted
|
50,355
|
50,702
|
50,270
|
49,421
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest and dividend income from continuing operations
|
Loans
|
$ 79,756
|
$ 85,688
|
$ 90,876
|
$ 101,695
|
$ 110,915
|
Securities and other
|
12,375
|
12,080
|
12,812
|
14,500
|
14,526
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
92,131
|
97,768
|
103,688
|
116,195
|
125,441
|
Interest expense from continuing operations
|
Deposits
|
12,255
|
16,070
|
20,552
|
23,838
|
28,797
|
Borrowings
|
4,167
|
4,643
|
5,546
|
5,929
|
5,311
|
Total interest expense
|
16,422
|
20,713
|
26,098
|
29,767
|
34,108
|
Net interest income from continuing operations
|
75,709
|
77,055
|
77,590
|
86,428
|
91,333
|
Non-interest income from continuing operations
|
Mortgage banking originations
|
543
|
2,044
|
1,644
|
959
|
172
|
Loan related income
|
4,833
|
4,988
|
5,717
|
1,302
|
7,056
|
Deposit related fees
|
7,523
|
7,062
|
5,373
|
7,947
|
8,264
|
Insurance commissions and fees
|
2,319
|
2,660
|
2,767
|
3,024
|
2,471
|
Wealth management fees
|
2,359
|
2,299
|
2,057
|
2,570
|
2,239
|
Total fee income
|
17,577
|
19,053
|
17,558
|
15,802
|
20,202
|
Other
|
2,105
|
1,927
|
(999)
|
(436)
|
75
|
Securities gains/(losses), net
|
2,405
|
(1,017)
|
822
|
(9,730)
|
1,734
|
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
|
1,240
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,351
|
Total non-interest income
|
23,327
|
19,963
|
17,381
|
5,636
|
23,362
|
Total net revenue from continuing operations
|
99,036
|
97,018
|
94,971
|
92,064
|
114,695
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,000
|
1,200
|
29,871
|
34,807
|
5,351
|
Non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
Compensation and benefits
|
36,719
|
34,809
|
39,403
|
36,909
|
35,355
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
10,948
|
11,084
|
10,195
|
11,132
|
10,798
|
Technology and communications
|
7,988
|
8,540
|
7,755
|
8,081
|
6,702
|
Marketing and promotion
|
634
|
1,002
|
902
|
1,165
|
1,046
|
Professional services
|
4,055
|
2,567
|
2,565
|
2,720
|
2,288
|
FDIC premiums and assessments
|
1,218
|
1,518
|
1,658
|
1,482
|
471
|
Other real estate owned and foreclosures
|
44
|
40
|
14
|
27
|
4
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,513
|
1,530
|
1,558
|
1,580
|
1,582
|
Goodwill impairment
|
-
|
-
|
553,762
|
-
|
-
|
Merger, restructuring and other expense
|
523
|
5,316
|
-
|
-
|
5,713
|
Other
|
8,154
|
6,437
|
6,463
|
8,229
|
6,328
|
Total non-interest expense
|
71,796
|
72,843
|
624,275
|
71,325
|
70,287
|
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
$ 17,240
|
$ 22,975
|
$ (559,175)
|
$ (14,068)
|
$ 39,057
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
(1,659)
|
(68)
|
(16,130)
|
(1,996)
|
6,421
|
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
|
$ 18,899
|
$ 23,043
|
$ (543,045)
|
$ (12,072)
|
$ 32,636
|
(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
$ (5,114)
|
$ (2,477)
|
$ (8,635)
|
$ (10,629)
|
$ (9,514)
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
(1,224)
|
(659)
|
(2,299)
|
(2,831)
|
(2,629)
|
Net (loss) from discontinued operations
|
$ (3,890)
|
$ (1,818)
|
$ (6,336)
|
$ (7,798)
|
$ (6,885)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ 15,009
|
$ 21,225
|
$ (549,381)
|
$ (19,870)
|
$ 25,751
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
-
|
58
|
130
|
125
|
240
|
Income/(loss) available to common shareholders
|
$ 15,009
|
$ 21,167
|
$ (549,511)
|
$ (19,995)
|
$ 25,511
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.46
|
$ (10.80)
|
$ (0.24)
|
$ 0.65
|
Discontinued Operations
|
(0.08)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.13)
|
(0.16)
|
(0.14)
|
Total
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.42
|
$ (10.93)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ 0.51
|
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.46
|
$ (10.80)
|
$ (0.24)
|
$ 0.65
|
Discontinued Operations
|
(0.08)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.13)
|
(0.16)
|
(0.14)
|
Total
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.42
|
$ (10.93)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ 0.51
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
50,308
|
50,329
|
50,246
|
50,204
|
50,494
|
Diluted
|
50,355
|
50,329
|
50,246
|
50,204
|
50,702
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)
|
Quarters Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Earning assets
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.52
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
4.41
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
4.05
|
3.88
|
4.02
|
5.03
|
5.35
|
Residential mortgages
|
3.78
|
3.78
|
3.78
|
3.77
|
3.61
|
Consumer loans
|
3.41
|
3.59
|
3.72
|
4.28
|
4.38
|
Total loans
|
3.62
|
3.68
|
3.83
|
4.33
|
4.52
|
Securities
|
2.69
|
2.78
|
3.07
|
3.32
|
3.31
|
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
|
0.57
|
0.21
|
0.50
|
1.78
|
3.15
|
Total earning assets
|
3.17
|
3.31
|
3.50
|
4.08
|
4.27
|
Funding liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
NOW and other
|
0.17
|
0.24
|
0.30
|
0.46
|
0.54
|
Money market
|
0.32
|
0.38
|
0.58
|
0.98
|
1.18
|
Savings
|
0.08
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
Time
|
1.35
|
1.63
|
1.84
|
1.87
|
1.97
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
0.62
|
0.81
|
1.01
|
1.18
|
1.35
|
Borrowings
|
2.50
|
2.36
|
2.38
|
2.60
|
2.77
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.79
|
0.95
|
1.16
|
1.33
|
1.48
|
Net interest spread
|
2.38
|
2.36
|
2.34
|
2.75
|
2.79
|
Net interest margin
|
2.61
|
2.61
|
2.62
|
3.04
|
3.11
|
Cost of funds (1)
|
0.60
|
0.73
|
0.92
|
1.11
|
1.23
|
Cost of deposits
|
0.47
|
0.61
|
0.79
|
0.96
|
1.11
|
(1) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)
|
Quarters Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 3,843,263
|
$ 3,986,424
|
$ 4,005,018
|
$ 4,000,461
|
$ 4,056,244
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
2,055,978
|
2,191,749
|
2,152,820
|
1,795,813
|
1,768,039
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,971,366
|
2,224,132
|
2,452,622
|
2,654,224
|
2,758,676
|
Consumer loans
|
725,810
|
800,824
|
865,318
|
921,810
|
974,889
|
Total loans (1)
|
8,596,417
|
9,203,129
|
9,475,778
|
9,372,308
|
9,557,848
|
Securities (2)
|
1,967,527
|
1,873,533
|
1,793,381
|
1,744,635
|
1,752,968
|
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
|
977,375
|
766,447
|
697,138
|
374,894
|
444,622
|
Total earning assets (3)
|
11,541,319
|
11,843,109
|
11,966,297
|
11,491,837
|
11,755,438
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
39,887
|
41,460
|
590,672
|
598,347
|
601,192
|
Other assets
|
852,810
|
759,534
|
751,702
|
663,056
|
737,396
|
Assets from discontinued operations
|
11,704
|
16,041
|
109,923
|
98,528
|
176,251
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,445,720
|
$ 12,660,144
|
$ 13,418,594
|
$ 12,851,768
|
$ 13,270,277
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Deposits
|
NOW and other
|
$ 1,278,764
|
$ 1,243,487
|
$ 1,183,839
|
$ 1,159,388
|
$ 1,085,485
|
Money market
|
2,756,348
|
2,673,567
|
2,672,066
|
2,752,465
|
2,688,766
|
Savings
|
966,929
|
940,488
|
901,218
|
846,942
|
835,209
|
Time
|
2,628,608
|
3,056,419
|
3,399,222
|
3,333,070
|
3,827,175
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
7,630,649
|
7,913,961
|
8,156,345
|
8,091,865
|
8,436,635
|
Borrowings
|
657,622
|
777,369
|
942,033
|
949,316
|
853,911
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
8,288,271
|
8,691,330
|
9,098,378
|
9,041,181
|
9,290,546
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,541,916
|
2,558,981
|
2,343,173
|
1,849,295
|
1,898,045
|
Other liabilities
|
459,845
|
254,273
|
272,690
|
203,797
|
304,504
|
Liabilities from discontinued operations
|
5,666
|
22,805
|
28,988
|
23,799
|
30,446
|
Total liabilities
|
11,295,698
|
11,527,389
|
11,743,229
|
11,118,072
|
11,523,541
|
Preferred shareholders' equity
|
7,290
|
20,325
|
20,325
|
20,548
|
40,633
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
1,142,732
|
1,112,430
|
1,655,040
|
1,713,148
|
1,706,103
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,150,022
|
1,132,755
|
1,675,365
|
1,733,696
|
1,746,736
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 12,445,720
|
$ 12,660,144
|
$ 13,418,594
|
$ 12,851,768
|
$ 13,270,277
|
Supplementary data
|
Total average non-maturity deposits
|
$ 7,543,957
|
$ 7,416,523
|
$ 7,100,296
|
$ 6,608,090
|
$ 6,507,505
|
Total average deposits
|
10,172,565
|
10,472,942
|
10,499,518
|
9,941,160
|
10,334,680
|
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
|
1,485
|
1,512
|
1,580
|
1,824
|
1,934
|
Total average tangible equity (4)
|
1,110,135
|
1,091,295
|
1,084,693
|
1,135,349
|
1,145,544
|
(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.
|
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
|
(3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations.
|
(4) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)
|
At or for the Quarters Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|
Non-accruing loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$ 35,581
|
$ 14,777
|
$ 12,486
|
$ 16,938
|
$ 20,119
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
12,921
|
15,035
|
15,045
|
18,370
|
11,373
|
Residential mortgages
|
8,347
|
7,928
|
9,840
|
9,636
|
3,343
|
Consumer loans
|
8,099
|
9,650
|
7,513
|
6,172
|
4,805
|
Total non-accruing loans
|
64,948
|
47,390
|
44,884
|
51,116
|
39,640
|
Other real estate owned
|
149
|
401
|
517
|
224
|
-
|
Repossessed assets
|
1,932
|
1,646
|
1,581
|
1,316
|
858
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 67,029
|
$ 49,437
|
$ 46,982
|
$ 52,656
|
$ 40,498
|
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
|
0.80%
|
0.53%
|
0.48%
|
0.55%
|
0.42%
|
Total non-performing assets/total assets
|
0.52%
|
0.39%
|
0.36%
|
0.40%
|
0.31%
|
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 134,414
|
$ 139,394
|
$ 113,510
|
$ 63,575
|
$ 62,230
|
Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 (2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25,434
|
-
|
Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2016-13
|
134,414
|
139,394
|
113,510
|
89,009
|
62,230
|
Charged-off loans
|
(18,314)
|
(7,776)
|
(7,274)
|
(12,432)
|
(4,485)
|
Recoveries on charged-off loans
|
1,209
|
1,580
|
3,259
|
1,958
|
479
|
Net loans charged-off
|
(17,105)
|
(6,196)
|
(4,015)
|
(10,474)
|
(4,006)
|
Provision for loan credit losses
|
9,993
|
1,216
|
29,899
|
34,975
|
5,351
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 127,302
|
$ 134,414
|
$ 139,394
|
$ 113,510
|
$ 63,575
|
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|
1.58%
|
1.50%
|
1.49%
|
1.22%
|
0.67%
|
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
|
196%
|
284%
|
311%
|
222%
|
160%
|
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ (11,862)
|
$ (635)
|
$ (1,679)
|
$ (5,990)
|
$ (1,419)
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
(5,089)
|
(5,551)
|
(1,059)
|
(3,728)
|
(1,495)
|
Residential mortgages
|
250
|
517
|
(966)
|
(19)
|
(351)
|
Home equity
|
141
|
(57)
|
(10)
|
(107)
|
(67)
|
Auto and other consumer
|
(545)
|
(470)
|
(301)
|
(630)
|
(674)
|
Total, net
|
$ (17,105)
|
$ (6,196)
|
$ (4,015)
|
$ (10,474)
|
$ (4,006)
|
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
|
0.80%
|
0.27%
|
0.17%
|
0.45%
|
0.17%
|
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
|
0.41%
|
0.29%
|
0.31%
|
0.45%
|
0.35%
|
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS
|
30-89 Days delinquent
|
0.20%
|
0.31%
|
0.37%
|
0.43%
|
0.25%
|
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
|
0.14%
|
0.14%
|
0.14%
|
0.05%
|
0.29%
|
Total accruing delinquent loans
|
0.34%
|
0.45%
|
0.51%
|
0.48%
|
0.54%
|
Non-accruing loans
|
0.80%
|
0.53%
|
0.48%
|
0.55%
|
0.42%
|
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
|
1.14%
|
0.98%
|
0.99%
|
1.03%
|
0.96%
|
(1) This balance includes $17 million of PCD loans.
|
(2) This balance includes $12 million of PCD confirmed losses as of January 1, 2020.
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)
|
At or for the Quarters Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ 15,009
|
$ 21,225
|
$ (549,381)
|
$ (19,870)
|
$ 25,751
|
Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)
|
(2,405)
|
1,017
|
(822)
|
9,730
|
(1,734)
|
Adj: Goodwill impairment
|
-
|
-
|
553,762
|
-
|
-
|
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
|
(1,240)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adj: Merger and acquisition expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,611
|
Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense
|
523
|
5,316
|
-
|
-
|
2,102
|
Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
5,114
|
2,477
|
8,635
|
10,629
|
9,514
|
Adj: Income taxes
|
(2,939)
|
(3,611)
|
(18,658)
|
(4,134)
|
(3,910)
|
Total core income/(loss) (2)
|
(A)
|
$ 14,062
|
$ 26,424
|
$ (6,464)
|
$ (3,645)
|
$ 35,334
|
Total revenue from continuing operations
|
$ 99,036
|
$ 97,018
|
$ 94,971
|
$ 92,064
|
$ 114,695
|
Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)
|
(2,405)
|
1,017
|
(822)
|
9,730
|
(1,734)
|
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
|
(1,240)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total core revenue (2)
|
(B)
|
$ 95,391
|
$ 98,035
|
$ 94,149
|
$ 101,794
|
$ 112,961
|
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
$ 71,796
|
$ 72,843
|
$ 624,275
|
$ 71,325
|
$ 70,287
|
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)
|
(523)
|
(5,316)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,713)
|
Less: Goodwill impairment
|
-
|
-
|
(553,762)
|
-
|
-
|
Core non-interest expense (2)
|
(C)
|
$ 71,273
|
$ 67,527
|
$ 70,513
|
$ 71,325
|
$ 64,574
|
Total revenue
|
$ 98,479
|
$ 96,752
|
$ 90,383
|
$ 93,869
|
$ 116,860
|
Total non-interest expense
|
76,353
|
75,054
|
628,322
|
83,759
|
81,966
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
|
$ 22,126
|
$ 21,698
|
$ (537,939)
|
$ 10,110
|
$ 34,894
|
Total revenue from continuing operations
|
$ 99,036
|
$ 97,018
|
$ 94,971
|
$ 92,064
|
$ 114,695
|
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
71,796
|
72,843
|
624,275
|
71,325
|
70,287
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations
|
$ 27,240
|
$ 24,175
|
$ (529,304)
|
$ 20,739
|
$ 44,408
|
Total core revenue (2)
|
$ 95,391
|
$ 98,035
|
$ 94,149
|
$ 101,794
|
$ 112,961
|
Core non-interest expense (2)
|
71,273
|
67,527
|
70,513
|
71,325
|
64,574
|
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
|
$ 24,118
|
$ 30,508
|
$ 23,636
|
$ 30,469
|
$ 48,387
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Total average assets
|
(D)
|
$ 12,446
|
$ 12,660
|
$ 13,419
|
$ 12,852
|
$ 13,270
|
Total average shareholders' equity
|
(E)
|
1,150
|
1,133
|
1,675
|
1,734
|
1,747
|
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
|
(F)
|
1,110
|
1,091
|
1,085
|
1,135
|
1,146
|
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
|
(G)
|
1,103
|
1,071
|
1,064
|
1,115
|
1,105
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
|
(H)
|
1,153
|
1,138
|
1,122
|
1,124
|
1,159
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
|
(I)
|
1,153
|
1,118
|
1,101
|
1,104
|
1,119
|
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
|
(J)
|
12,803
|
12,574
|
13,021
|
12,524
|
12,617
|
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
|
(K)
|
50,833
|
50,306
|
50,192
|
50,199
|
49,585
|
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|
(L)
|
50,355
|
50,329
|
50,246
|
50,204
|
50,702
|
Core earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2)
|
(A/L)
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.53
|
$ (0.13)
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ 0.70
|
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
|
(I/K)
|
22.68
|
22.22
|
21.94
|
22.00
|
22.56
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
|
(H)/(J)
|
9.01
|
9.05
|
8.61
|
8.98
|
9.19
|
Performance ratios (4)
|
GAAP return on assets
|
0.48
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
(16.38)
|
%
|
(0.62)
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
Core return on assets (2)
|
0.45
|
0.84
|
(0.19)
|
(0.11)
|
1.08
|
GAAP return on equity
|
5.22
|
7.50
|
(131.17)
|
(4.58)
|
5.90
|
Core return on equity (2)
|
(A/E)
|
4.89
|
9.33
|
(1.54)
|
(0.84)
|
8.09
|
Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
|
(A+O)/(G)
|
5.50
|
10.27
|
(2.05)
|
(0.94)
|
13.12
|
PPNR/assets (2)
|
0.71
|
0.69
|
(16.04)
|
0.31
|
1.05
|
Core PPNR/assets (2)
|
0.78
|
0.97
|
0.71
|
0.96
|
1.48
|
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
|
(C-O)/(B+M+P)
|
71.03
|
65.39
|
71.01
|
66.92
|
53.66
|
Net interest margin
|
2.61
|
2.61
|
2.62
|
3.04
|
3.11
|
Supplementary data (in thousands)
|
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
|
(M)
|
$ 1,334
|
$ 1,377
|
$ 1,379
|
$ 608
|
$ 2,503
|
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
|
(N)
|
(971)
|
(1,090)
|
(1,097)
|
(486)
|
(1,996)
|
Net income on tax-credit investments
|
(M+N)
|
363
|
287
|
282
|
122
|
507
|
Intangible amortization
|
(O)
|
$ 1,513
|
$ 1,530
|
$ 1,558
|
$ 1,580
|
$ 1,582
|
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
|
(P)
|
1,485
|
1,512
|
1,580
|
1,824
|
1,934
|
(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.
|
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
|
(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.
|
Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
|
(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due
|
to rounding.
|
(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,
|
assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.
|
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully
|
taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The
|
Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.
|
(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic
|
rehabilitation and low-income housing.
|
(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
|
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED - (F-10)
|
Years Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (loss)/income
|
$ (533,017)
|
$ 97,450
|
Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)
|
7,520
|
(4,389)
|
Adj: Goodwill impairment
|
553,762
|
-
|
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
|
(1,240)
|
-
|
Adj: Merger and acquisition expenses
|
-
|
18,733
|
Adj: Restructuring expense and other
|
5,839
|
9,313
|
Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
26,855
|
5,539
|
Adj: Income taxes
|
(29,342)
|
(7,799)
|
Total core income (2)
|
(A)
|
$ 30,377
|
$ 118,847
|
Total revenue from continuing operations
|
$ 383,089
|
$ 449,260
|
Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)
|
7,520
|
(4,389)
|
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
|
(1,240)
|
-
|
Total core revenue(2)
|
(B)
|
$ 389,369
|
$ 444,871
|
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
$ 840,239
|
$ 289,857
|
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)
|
(5,839)
|
(28,046)
|
Less: Goodwill impairment
|
(553,762)
|
-
|
Core non-interest expense (2)
|
(C)
|
$ 280,638
|
$ 261,811
|
Total revenue
|
$ 379,483
|
$ 490,490
|
Total non-interest expense
|
863,488
|
336,626
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
|
$ (484,005)
|
$ 153,864
|
Total revenue from continuing operations
|
$ 383,089
|
$ 449,260
|
Total non-interest expense from continuing operations
|
840,239
|
289,857
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations
|
$ (457,150)
|
$ 159,403
|
Total core revenue (2)
|
$ 389,369
|
$ 444,871
|
Core non-interest expense (2)
|
280,638
|
261,811
|
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
|
$ 108,731
|
$ 183,060
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Total average assets
|
(D)
|
$ 12,861
|
$ 12,961
|
Total average shareholders' equity
|
(E)
|
1,421
|
1,694
|
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)
|
(F)
|
1,105
|
1,116
|
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)
|
(G)
|
1,088
|
1,076
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
|
(H)
|
1,153
|
1,159
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
|
(I)
|
1,153
|
1,119
|
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
|
(J)
|
12,803
|
12,613
|
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
|
(K)
|
50,833
|
49,585
|
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|
(L)
|
50,308
|
49,421
|
Core earnings per common share, diluted(2)
|
(A/L)
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 2.40
|
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
|
(I/K)
|
22.68
|
22.56
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
|
(H)/(J)
|
9.01
|
9.19
|
Performance ratios (4)
|
GAAP return on assets
|
(4.15)
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
Core return on assets (2)
|
(A/D)
|
0.24
|
0.93
|
GAAP return on equity
|
(37.46)
|
5.75
|
Core return on equity (2)
|
(A/E)
|
2.14
|
7.01
|
Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
|
(A+O)/(G)
|
3.18
|
11.35
|
PPNR/assets (2)
|
(3.76)
|
1.19
|
Core PPNR/assets (2)
|
0.85
|
1.41
|
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
|
(C-O)/(B+M+P)
|
68.53
|
55.63
|
Net interest margin
|
2.72
|
3.17
|
Supplementary data
|
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
|
(M)
|
$ 4,699
|
$ 7,950
|
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
|
(N)
|
(3,645)
|
(6,455)
|
Net income on tax-credit investments
|
(M+N)
|
1,054
|
1,495
|
Intangible amortization
|
(O)
|
6,181
|
5,783
|
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
|
(P)
|
6,402
|
7,451
|
(1)
|
Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption
|
of ASU 2016-01.
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure.
|
(3)
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.
|
Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
|
(4)
|
Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data
|
due to rounding.
|
(5)
|
Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of
|
intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.
|
(6)
|
Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully
|
taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The
|
Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency.
|
(7)
|
The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in
|
historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.
|
(8)
|
The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.