Berkshire Hills Announces Fourth Quarter Results; Annual Meeting Date Announced

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $15 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $21 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter non-GAAP measure of core earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $26 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior quarter. The change in earnings is primarily due to pandemic related impacts, including a $9 million increase in the noncash provision for expected credit losses.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10)

2.61% net interest margin

71% efficiency ratio

9.3% equity/assets

79% loans/deposits

$23.37 book value per share; $22.68 tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure)

book value per share; tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) 0.80% annualized net charge-offs/loans

0.52% non-performing assets/assets

Acting CEO and President Sean Gray stated, "Fourth quarter results declined primarily due to higher noncash provisioning for expected credit losses reflecting the persistence of pandemic impacts on economic activity. These impacts also contributed to lower operating revenue and higher operating expenses. In this environment, the Bank adhered to its financial and operating disciplines. Higher net charge-offs were primarily due to four hospitality relationships, including credits which were exited during the quarter. Total criticized loans decreased, along with loans with payment deferrals. The net interest margin was supported by a reduction in funding costs. We managed down our staffing, as well as occupancy, and technology costs. We continue to adjust operations to protect employees, customers and communities, including moving branch lobbies back to appointment-only access based on local conditions. Management's actions are targeted to position the Bank for improved results as public health and economic conditions improve."

Mr. Gray continued, "We recently announced important strategic initiatives, starting with our best of breed digital account opening platform. We've made the right technology investments to support customer preferences for electronic banking. Consistent with these shifts, we announced the planned consolidation of 16 branches in the first half of 2021. With the concierge banking offered by our growing team of MyBankers, we expect to smoothly transition customers to nearby branches. Separately, we entered into an agreement to sell our eight mid-Atlantic branches and we are opening a new Providence commercial banking office. When these initiatives are completed, we plan to have 106 branch offices located primarily in southern New England and eastern/central New York. These actions are targeted to focus and deepen meaningful engagement with our communities as a 21st century purpose-driven community bank that helps everyone access the services they need to live healthier financial lives."

ANNUAL MEETING

The Board of Directors determined that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 and may be convened as a virtual meeting. The date of Thursday,March 25, 2021 was established as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Further information about the annual meeting will be available in early April at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased quarter-over-quarter by $224 million, or 2%, to $12.8 billion due to a $514 million increase in short-term payroll deposits at year-end, which resulted in higher short-term investments. Excluding this increase, total assets decreased by $291 million, or 2%, due to ongoing loan runoff. Investment securities increased by $236 million as excess liquidity was reinvested into residential and commercial agency mortgage backed securities.

Total loans decreased by $901 million during the fourth quarter. Due to the pending agreement for the sale of the Mid-Atlantic branches, Berkshire has reclassified $301 million in loans as assets held for sale. Excluding this reclassification, total loans decreased by $600 million, or 7%, due to ongoing runoff in all major categories. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased by $75 million to $633 million as the SBA loan forgiveness program was initiated.

Total criticized loans decreased by $36 million, or 9%, to $359 million during the fourth quarter, including the sale of $22 million in criticized hospitality loans. Total loans with active and in-process deferrals decreased by $97 million, or 22%, to $350 million as conditions improved for commercial borrowers.

Total delinquent and nonaccrual loans measured 1.14% of total loans at year-end, compared to 0.98% at the start of the quarter. Accruing delinquent loans decreased to 0.34% of total loans from 0.45% during the quarter. Total nonaccrual loans increased by $18 million to $65 million due primarily to two COVID sensitive commercial relationships which were rated as substandard prior to the pandemic, including one 2019 purchased credit deteriorated loan. Net charge-offs totaled $17 million, or 0.80% annualized compared to average loans. This included $12 million related to hospitality loans, of which $7 million was related to the above mentioned loan sale. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased quarter-over-quarter due to the decrease in total loans, including the impact of charge-offs. The year-end ratio of the allowance to loans measured 1.58%. Excluding PPP loans, this ratio measured 1.71% at year-end, and was not materially changed in the second half of the year.

Total deposits decreased by $251 million during the fourth quarter. Due to the branch sale, the Company has reclassified $617 million in deposits as liabilities held for sale. Adjusting for this reclassification, total deposits increased by $367 million during the quarter, including the previously noted $514 million increase in short-term payroll deposits to $1.046 billion. This was offset by a $209 million decrease in brokered time deposits to $605 million. All other deposits increased by a total of $61 million, or 1%. Total borrowings decreased by $131 million to $572 million. The loans/deposits ratio measured 79% at year-end, decreasing from 86% at the start of the fourth quarter.

Year-end book value per share totaled $23.37 and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share measured $22.68. Year-end equity/assets measured 9.3% and the non-GAAP measure of tangible equity/tangible assets was 9.0%. During the fourth quarter, the remaining balance of preferred stock was converted to common shares in accordance with contractual terms.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS – FOURTH QUARTER

Berkshire's earnings declined in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, reflecting ongoing impacts of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations. Most of the impact was due to the $9 million increase in the noncash provision for expected credit losses on loans. Further, interest income was negatively impacted by non-accrual loans and expense was affected by higher loan workout expense. GAAP earnings per share decreased by $0.12, or 29%, and the non-GAAP measure of core earnings per share decreased by $0.25 or 47%. The GAAP measure of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") increased quarter-over-quarter by $3 million to $27 million, while the non-GAAP measure of core PPNR decreased by $6 million to $24 million. The Company focuses on this measure of operations as a key measure of operating performance before accounting for estimations of future pandemic related credit losses. This decrease was due to a $2.6 million decrease in core revenue and a $3.7 million increase in core expense.

The revenue decrease included a $1 million decrease in net interest income as a result of lower earning assets and higher nonaccrual loans. The net interest margin was stable at 2.61% and benefited from a 0.14% decrease in the cost of deposits, along with higher interest revenue related to PPP loan forgiveness. Time deposit costs decreased including the impact of lower brokered deposits and maturities of higher rate CD's. The unamortized balance of deferred PPP fees totaled $13 million at year-end. Total fee income decreased by $1 million due to a seasonal decrease in mortgage banking revenue.

The provision for expected credit losses increased quarter-over-quarter by $9 million to $10 million, primarily due to a qualitative assessment of credit migration in the loan portfolio. The level of the year-end allowance is intended to absorb pandemic related expected credit losses over the next seven quarters based on information and third party forecasts at year-end.

Non-interest expense decreased quarter-over-quarter by $1 million, due to higher noncore costs recorded in the third quarter related to the CEO separation. The non-GAAP measure of core non-interest expense increased by $4 million due primarily to a lending operations project which was completed during the quarter. Full time equivalent staff in continuing operations at year-end totaled 1,505, compared to 1,507 positions at the start of the fourth quarter and to 1,550 positions at the start of the year. Occupancy and technology expense decreased quarter-over-quarter. The fourth quarter effective tax rate on continuing operations was a benefit of 10%.

Net non-core adjustments to core income totaled $1 million in the fourth quarter. A final loss was recorded on discontinued national mortgage banking operations as the Company completed the wind-down of these operations, with no further cost recognition expected. This was partially offset by net securities gains and other non-core items. The Company has announced strategic initiatives for the sale and consolidation of branches in the first half of 2021. The Company expects to recognize a noncore net gain on the sale of these operations and non-core charges in conjunction through these consolidations.

BE FIRST CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire is committed to delivering purpose-driven performance. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking to be a values-based brand for all its stakeholders at www.berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report .

Key developments in the quarter and year include:

Continued Investment in Community Recovery & Resiliency: As people and small businesses in neighborhoods across the Company's footprint struggle through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkshire's Foundation is answering the call providing a record $3.8 million in grant funding to 502 organizations in 2020. These critical investments included recent contributions to local food banks to meet increasing demand for services across the Company's footprint.

As people and small businesses in neighborhoods across the Company's footprint struggle through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foundation is answering the call providing a record in grant funding to 502 organizations in 2020. These critical investments included recent contributions to local food banks to meet increasing demand for services across the Company's footprint. Enhancing Thirty Party ESG Ratings: The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings with third party agencies and as of December 31, 2020 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB, ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 3 and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 41.67. The company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Additionally, the Company is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings with third party agencies and as of the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB, ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 3 and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 41.67. The company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Additionally, the Company is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. Awards & Recognition: Berkshire was named a recipient of the 2020 Communitas Award for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility recognizing its' continued performance through the Be FIRST Commitment, as well as the company's comprehensive corporate responsibility, social impact and sustainability strategy. In addition, the Bank was recognized by the American Bankers Association Community Commitment Awards for its Be FIRST Commitment in the Economic Inclusion category.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will post an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.

Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151338/e0b6214914 . Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 2, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10151338. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.8 billion in assets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what continued effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and the related local and national economic disruption may result in a continued decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; an increase in our allowance for credit losses on loans; a decline in the value of loan collateral, including real estate; a greater decline in the yield on our interest-earning assets than the decline in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees increasingly work remotely.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations are the Company's national mortgage banking operations which the Company exited. Merger costs consist primarily of severance/benefit related expenses, contract termination costs, systems conversion costs, variable compensation expenses, and professional fees. Merger costs in 2019 were primarily related to the acquisition of SI Financial Group. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch sales. Restructuring costs also include severance and consulting expenses related to the Company's strategic review. They also include costs related to the consolidation of branches, including eight branches for the full year of 2019. The Company recorded a full impairment of its goodwill in the second quarter of 2020, which was classified as noncore. Noncore charges in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 included costs related to separation with the former CEO in the third quarter, and consulting for the CEO succession process in both quarters. A non-core gain was recognized on the sale of a specialty commercial insurance business line in the fourth quarter.

The Company has introduced the measure of Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Core PPNR") which measures core income before credit loss provision and tax expense. Due to the non-cash projections introduced into the calculation of income by the new CECL accounting standard, the investment community is placing more emphasis on PPNR in order to measure the results of operations and to compare them across banks which may have widely varying estimates of future economic conditions that affect their provision expense and reported earnings. The Company also calculates core PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-core adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to core income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for non-core revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. References to organic growth and organic change exclude balances acquired in bank mergers.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Operations F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Yields and Costs F-7 Average Balances F-8 Asset Quality Analysis F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)



At or for the Quarters Ended (1)



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,





2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

























PER SHARE DATA





















Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.42

$ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51



Core earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2) 0.28

0.53

(0.13)

(0.07)

0.70



Total book value per common share 23.37

23.03

22.79

33.90

34.65



Tangible book value per common share (2) 22.68

22.22

21.94

22.00

22.56



Market price at period end 17.12

10.11

11.02

14.86

32.88



Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.24

0.24

0.23



Dividends per preferred share NA

0.24

0.48

0.48

0.46

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)





















Return on assets 0.48 % 0.67 % (16.38) % (0.62) % 0.78 %

Core return on assets (2) 0.45

0.84

(0.19)

(0.11)

1.08



Return on equity 5.22

7.50

(131.17)

(4.58)

5.90



Core return on equity (2) 4.89

9.33

(1.54)

(0.84)

8.09



Core return on tangible common equity (2) 5.50

10.27

(2.05)

(0.94)

13.12



Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.61

2.61

2.62

3.04

3.11



Fee income/Net interest and fee income from continuing operations 18.84

19.82

18.45

15.46

18.11



Efficiency ratio (2) 71.03

65.39

71.01

66.92

53.66

























CHANGE (Year-to-date)





















Total commercial loans (organic, annualized) (1) % 5 % 12 % (5) % (7) %

Total loans (organic, annualized) (12)

(7)

(3)

(8)

(9)



Total deposits (organic, annualized) 5

2

9

(10)

0



Total net revenues from continuing operations (compared to prior year) (15)

(15)

(14)

(14)

4



(Loss)/earnings per common share (compared to prior year) (638)

(847)

(1,200)

(178)

(14)



Core earnings/(loss) per common share (compared to prior year)(2) (75)

(81)

(116)

(112)

(14)

























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions)





















Total assets $ 12,838

$ 12,614

$ 13,063

$ 13,122

$ 13,216



Total earning assets 12,090

11,832

12,267

11,785

11,916



Total securities 2,223

1,988

1,882

1,837

1,770



Total loans 8,082

8,982

9,370

9,303

9,502



Allowance for credit losses 127

134

139

114

64



Total intangible assets 35

41

42

598

599



Total deposits 10,216

10,467

10,776

10,072

10,336



Total shareholders' equity 1,188

1,179

1,164

1,722

1,759



Net income/(loss) 15.0

21.2

(549.4)

(19.9)

25.8



Core income/(loss) (2) 14.1

26.4

(6.5)

(3.6)

35.3



Purchase accounting accretion 2.2

2.5

2.1

3.1

5.1



Goodwill impairment -

-

553.8

-

-

























ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS





















Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.80 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.45 % 0.17 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.52

0.39

0.36

0.40

0.31



Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.58

1.50

1.49

1.22

0.67



Loans/deposits 79

86

87

92

92



Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.25

9.35

8.91

13.13

13.31



Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2) 9.01

9.05

8.61

8.98

9.19









(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to core and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-core charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. (3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the most recent quarter and ending with the earliest quarter: 0.07%, 0.08%, 0.07%, 0.11%, 0.17%.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2020

2020

2019 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 91,219

$ 90,537

$ 105,447 Short-term investments 1,466,656

844,755

474,382 Total cash and short-term investments 1,557,875

935,292

579,829











Trading security 9,708

9,525

10,769 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 18,513

31,993

41,556 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,695,232

1,575,289

1,311,555 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 465,091

330,197

357,979 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 34,873

40,520

48,019 Total securities 2,223,417

1,987,524

1,769,878 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (104)

(96)

- Net securities 2,223,313

1,987,428

1,769,878











Loans held for sale 17,748

15,854

36,664











Total loans 8,081,519

8,982,336

9,502,428 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (127,302)

(134,414)

(63,575) Net loans 7,954,217

8,847,922

9,438,853











Premises and equipment, net 112,663

117,116

120,398 Other real estate owned 149

40

- Goodwill -

-

553,762 Other intangible assets 34,819

40,947

45,615 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 232,695

231,217

227,894 Other assets 387,230

425,675

288,945 Assets held for sale 317,304

-

- Assets from discontinued operations -

12,966

154,132 Total assets $ 12,838,013

$ 12,614,457

$ 13,215,970











Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Demand deposits $ 2,484,249

$ 2,585,173

$ 1,884,100 NOW and other deposits 1,003,005

1,522,289

1,492,569 Money market deposits 3,371,353

2,516,168

2,528,656 Savings deposits 972,116

952,836

841,283 Time deposits 2,385,085

2,890,093

3,589,369 Total deposits 10,215,808

10,466,559

10,335,977











Senior borrowings 474,357

605,483

730,501 Subordinated borrowings 97,280

97,223

97,049 Total borrowings 571,637

702,706

827,550











Other liabilities 232,730

251,220

267,398 Liabilities held for sale 630,065

-

- Liabilities from discontinued operations -

14,947

26,481 Total liabilities 11,650,240

11,435,432

11,457,406











Preferred shareholders' equity -

20,325

40,633 Common shareholders' equity 1,187,773

1,158,700

1,717,931 Total shareholders' equity 1,187,773

1,179,025

1,758,564 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,838,013

$ 12,614,457

$ 13,215,970











Net common shares outstanding 50,833

50,306

49,585

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS





































































Organic Annualized Growth % (in millions) December 31, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2020

HFS Balance

September 30, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2019

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2020

Year to Date





















































Total commercial real estate $ 3,647

$ 188

$ 3,943

$ 4,034

(11) % (5) % Commercial and industrial loans 1,959

14

2,147

1,841

(32)

7

Total commercial loans 5,606

202

6,090

5,875

(19)

(1)



























Total residential mortgages 1,813

63

2,122

2,685

(46)

(30)



























Home equity 295

31

350

381

(27)

(14)

Auto and other 368

5

420

561

(45)

(34)

Total consumer loans 663

36

770

942

(37)

(26)

Total loans $ 8,082

$ 301

$ 8,982

$ 9,502

(27) % (12) %













































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS









































Organic Annualized Growth % (in millions) December 31, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2020

HFS Balance

September 30, 2020

Balance

December 31, 2019

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2020

Year to Date

Demand $ 2,484

$ 107

$ 2,585

$ 1,884

1 % 38 % NOW and other 1,003

112

1,523

1,493

(107)

(25)

Money market 3,372

220

2,516

2,529

171

42

Savings 972

17

953

841

15

18

Time deposits 2,385

161

2,890

3,589

(48)

(29)

Total deposits $ 10,216

$ 617

$ 10,467

$ 10,336

14 % 5 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income from continuing operations













Loans $ 79,756

$ 110,915

$ 358,015

$ 448,927 Securities and other 12,375

14,526

51,767

60,586 Total interest and dividend income 92,131

125,441

409,782

509,513 Interest expense from continuing operations













Deposits 12,255

28,797

72,715

115,193 Borrowings 4,167

5,311

20,285

29,062 Total interest expense 16,422

34,108

93,000

144,255 Net interest income from continuing operations 75,709

91,333

316,782

365,258 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Mortgage banking originations 543

172

5,190

788 Loan related income 4,833

7,056

16,840

24,374 Deposit related fees 7,523

8,264

27,905

31,352 Insurance commissions and fees 2,319

2,471

10,770

10,957 Wealth management fees 2,359

2,239

9,285

9,353 Total fee income 17,577

20,202

69,990

76,824 Other 2,105

75

2,597

1,438 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,405

1,734

(7,520)

4,389 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,240

1,351

1,240

1,351 Total non-interest income 23,327

23,362

66,307

84,002 Total net revenue from continuing operations 99,036

114,695

383,089

449,260 Provision for credit losses 10,000

5,351

75,878

35,419 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 36,719

35,355

147,840

140,906 Occupancy and equipment 10,948

10,798

43,359

39,586 Technology and communications 7,988

6,702

32,364

26,523 Marketing and promotion 634

1,046

3,703

4,474 Professional services 4,055

2,288

11,907

10,798 FDIC premiums and assessments 1,218

471

5,876

3,861 Other real estate owned and foreclosures 44

4

125

154 Amortization of intangible assets 1,513

1,582

6,181

5,783 Goodwill impairment -

-

553,762

- Merger, restructuring and other expense 523

5,713

5,839

28,046 Other 8,154

6,328

29,283

29,726 Total non-interest expense 71,796

70,287

840,239

289,857















Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 17,240

$ 39,057

$ (533,028)

$ 123,984 Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,659)

6,421

(19,853)

22,463 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 18,899

$ 32,636

$ (513,175)

$ 101,521















(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (5,114)

$ (9,514)

$ (26,855)

$ (5,539) Income tax (benefit) (1,224)

(2,629)

(7,013)

(1,468) Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ (3,890)

$ (6,885)

$ (19,842)

$ (4,071)















Net income/(loss) $ 15,009

$ 25,751

$ (533,017)

$ 97,450 Preferred stock dividend -

240

313

960 Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 15,009

$ 25,511

$ (533,330)

$ 96,490















Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.65

$ (10.21)

$ 2.06 Discontinued Operations (0.08)

(0.14)

(0.39)

(0.08) Total $ 0.30

$ 0.51

$ (10.60)

$ 1.98















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.65

$ (10.21)

$ 2.05 Discontinued Operations (0.08)

(0.14)

(0.39)

(0.08) Total $ 0.30

$ 0.51

$ (10.60)

$ 1.97















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 50,308

50,494

50,270

49,263 Diluted 50,355

50,702

50,270

49,421

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income from continuing operations



















Loans $ 79,756

$ 85,688

$ 90,876

$ 101,695

$ 110,915

Securities and other 12,375

12,080

12,812

14,500

14,526

Total interest and dividend income 92,131

97,768

103,688

116,195

125,441

Interest expense from continuing operations



















Deposits 12,255

16,070

20,552

23,838

28,797

Borrowings 4,167

4,643

5,546

5,929

5,311

Total interest expense 16,422

20,713

26,098

29,767

34,108

Net interest income from continuing operations 75,709

77,055

77,590

86,428

91,333

Non-interest income from continuing operations



















Mortgage banking originations 543

2,044

1,644

959

172

Loan related income 4,833

4,988

5,717

1,302

7,056

Deposit related fees 7,523

7,062

5,373

7,947

8,264

Insurance commissions and fees 2,319

2,660

2,767

3,024

2,471

Wealth management fees 2,359

2,299

2,057

2,570

2,239

Total fee income 17,577

19,053

17,558

15,802

20,202

Other 2,105

1,927

(999)

(436)

75

Securities gains/(losses), net 2,405

(1,017)

822

(9,730)

1,734

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,240

-

-

-

1,351

Total non-interest income 23,327

19,963

17,381

5,636

23,362

Total net revenue from continuing operations 99,036

97,018

94,971

92,064

114,695

Provision for credit losses 10,000

1,200

29,871

34,807

5,351

Non-interest expense from continuing operations



















Compensation and benefits 36,719

34,809

39,403

36,909

35,355

Occupancy and equipment 10,948

11,084

10,195

11,132

10,798

Technology and communications 7,988

8,540

7,755

8,081

6,702

Marketing and promotion 634

1,002

902

1,165

1,046

Professional services 4,055

2,567

2,565

2,720

2,288

FDIC premiums and assessments 1,218

1,518

1,658

1,482

471

Other real estate owned and foreclosures 44

40

14

27

4

Amortization of intangible assets 1,513

1,530

1,558

1,580

1,582

Goodwill impairment -

-

553,762

-

-

Merger, restructuring and other expense 523

5,316

-

-

5,713

Other 8,154

6,437

6,463

8,229

6,328

Total non-interest expense 71,796

72,843

624,275

71,325

70,287























Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 17,240

$ 22,975

$ (559,175)

$ (14,068)

$ 39,057

Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,659)

(68)

(16,130)

(1,996)

6,421

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 18,899

$ 23,043

$ (543,045)

$ (12,072)

$ 32,636























(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (5,114)

$ (2,477)

$ (8,635)

$ (10,629)

$ (9,514)

Income tax (benefit) (1,224)

(659)

(2,299)

(2,831)

(2,629)

Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ (3,890)

$ (1,818)

$ (6,336)

$ (7,798)

$ (6,885)























Net income/(loss) $ 15,009

$ 21,225

$ (549,381)

$ (19,870)

$ 25,751

Preferred stock dividend -

58

130

125

240

Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 15,009

$ 21,167

$ (549,511)

$ (19,995)

$ 25,511













































Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.46

$ (10.80)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.65

Discontinued Operations (0.08)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.16)

(0.14)

Total $ 0.30

$ 0.42

$ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51























Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.46

$ (10.80)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.65

Discontinued Operations (0.08)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.16)

(0.14)

Total $ 0.30

$ 0.42

$ (10.93)

$ (0.40)

$ 0.51























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic 50,308

50,329

50,246

50,204

50,494

Diluted 50,355

50,329

50,246

50,204

50,702





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED - (F-6)

Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2019























Earning assets



















Loans:



















Commercial real estate 3.34 % 3.52 % 3.78 % 4.41 % 4.80 % Commercial and industrial loans 4.05

3.88

4.02

5.03

5.35

Residential mortgages 3.78

3.78

3.78

3.77

3.61

Consumer loans 3.41

3.59

3.72

4.28

4.38

Total loans 3.62

3.68

3.83

4.33

4.52

Securities 2.69

2.78

3.07

3.32

3.31

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 0.57

0.21

0.50

1.78

3.15

Total earning assets 3.17

3.31

3.50

4.08

4.27























Funding liabilities



















Deposits:



















NOW and other 0.17

0.24

0.30

0.46

0.54

Money market 0.32

0.38

0.58

0.98

1.18

Savings 0.08

0.10

0.10

0.13

0.14

Time 1.35

1.63

1.84

1.87

1.97

Total interest-bearing deposits 0.62

0.81

1.01

1.18

1.35

Borrowings 2.50

2.36

2.38

2.60

2.77

Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.79

0.95

1.16

1.33

1.48























Net interest spread 2.38

2.36

2.34

2.75

2.79

Net interest margin 2.61

2.61

2.62

3.04

3.11























Cost of funds (1) 0.60

0.73

0.92

1.11

1.23

Cost of deposits 0.47

0.61

0.79

0.96

1.11























(1) Cost of funds includes all deposits and borrowings.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED - (F-7)

Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Assets



















Loans



















Commercial real estate $ 3,843,263

$ 3,986,424

$ 4,005,018

$ 4,000,461

$ 4,056,244

Commercial and industrial loans 2,055,978

2,191,749

2,152,820

1,795,813

1,768,039

Residential mortgages 1,971,366

2,224,132

2,452,622

2,654,224

2,758,676

Consumer loans 725,810

800,824

865,318

921,810

974,889

Total loans (1) 8,596,417

9,203,129

9,475,778

9,372,308

9,557,848

Securities (2) 1,967,527

1,873,533

1,793,381

1,744,635

1,752,968

Short-term investments and loans held for sale 977,375

766,447

697,138

374,894

444,622

Total earning assets (3) 11,541,319

11,843,109

11,966,297

11,491,837

11,755,438

Goodwill and other intangible assets 39,887

41,460

590,672

598,347

601,192

Other assets 852,810

759,534

751,702

663,056

737,396

Assets from discontinued operations 11,704

16,041

109,923

98,528

176,251

Total assets $ 12,445,720

$ 12,660,144

$ 13,418,594

$ 12,851,768

$ 13,270,277























Liabilities and shareholders' equity



















Deposits



















NOW and other $ 1,278,764

$ 1,243,487

$ 1,183,839

$ 1,159,388

$ 1,085,485

Money market 2,756,348

2,673,567

2,672,066

2,752,465

2,688,766

Savings 966,929

940,488

901,218

846,942

835,209

Time 2,628,608

3,056,419

3,399,222

3,333,070

3,827,175

Total interest-bearing deposits 7,630,649

7,913,961

8,156,345

8,091,865

8,436,635

Borrowings 657,622

777,369

942,033

949,316

853,911

Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,288,271

8,691,330

9,098,378

9,041,181

9,290,546

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,541,916

2,558,981

2,343,173

1,849,295

1,898,045

Other liabilities 459,845

254,273

272,690

203,797

304,504

Liabilities from discontinued operations 5,666

22,805

28,988

23,799

30,446

Total liabilities 11,295,698

11,527,389

11,743,229

11,118,072

11,523,541























Preferred shareholders' equity 7,290

20,325

20,325

20,548

40,633

Common shareholders' equity 1,142,732

1,112,430

1,655,040

1,713,148

1,706,103

Total shareholders' equity 1,150,022

1,132,755

1,675,365

1,733,696

1,746,736

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,445,720

$ 12,660,144

$ 13,418,594

$ 12,851,768

$ 13,270,277













































Supplementary data



















Total average non-maturity deposits $ 7,543,957

$ 7,416,523

$ 7,100,296

$ 6,608,090

$ 6,507,505

Total average deposits 10,172,565

10,472,942

10,499,518

9,941,160

10,334,680

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1,485

1,512

1,580

1,824

1,934

Total average tangible equity (4) 1,110,135

1,091,295

1,084,693

1,135,349

1,145,544























(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations. (4) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-8)

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















Non-accruing loans:

















Commercial real estate (1) $ 35,581

$ 14,777

$ 12,486

$ 16,938

$ 20,119 Commercial and industrial loans 12,921

15,035

15,045

18,370

11,373 Residential mortgages 8,347

7,928

9,840

9,636

3,343 Consumer loans 8,099

9,650

7,513

6,172

4,805 Total non-accruing loans 64,948

47,390

44,884

51,116

39,640 Other real estate owned 149

401

517

224

- Repossessed assets 1,932

1,646

1,581

1,316

858 Total non-performing assets $ 67,029

$ 49,437

$ 46,982

$ 52,656

$ 40,498



















Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.80%

0.53%

0.48%

0.55%

0.42% Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.52%

0.39%

0.36%

0.40%

0.31%



















PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 134,414

$ 139,394

$ 113,510

$ 63,575

$ 62,230 Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 (2) -

-

-

25,434

- Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 134,414

139,394

113,510

89,009

62,230 Charged-off loans (18,314)

(7,776)

(7,274)

(12,432)

(4,485) Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,209

1,580

3,259

1,958

479 Net loans charged-off (17,105)

(6,196)

(4,015)

(10,474)

(4,006) Provision for loan credit losses 9,993

1,216

29,899

34,975

5,351 Balance at end of period $ 127,302

$ 134,414

$ 139,394

$ 113,510

$ 63,575



















Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.58%

1.50%

1.49%

1.22%

0.67% Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 196%

284%

311%

222%

160%



















NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS

















Commercial real estate $ (11,862)

$ (635)

$ (1,679)

$ (5,990)

$ (1,419) Commercial and industrial loans (5,089)

(5,551)

(1,059)

(3,728)

(1,495) Residential mortgages 250

517

(966)

(19)

(351) Home equity 141

(57)

(10)

(107)

(67) Auto and other consumer (545)

(470)

(301)

(630)

(674) Total, net $ (17,105)

$ (6,196)

$ (4,015)

$ (10,474)

$ (4,006)



















Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.80%

0.27%

0.17%

0.45%

0.17% Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.41%

0.29%

0.31%

0.45%

0.35%



















DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS

















30-89 Days delinquent 0.20%

0.31%

0.37%

0.43%

0.25% 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.14%

0.14%

0.14%

0.05%

0.29% Total accruing delinquent loans 0.34%

0.45%

0.51%

0.48%

0.54% Non-accruing loans 0.80%

0.53%

0.48%

0.55%

0.42% Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 1.14%

0.98%

0.99%

1.03%

0.96% (1) This balance includes $17 million of PCD loans. (2) This balance includes $12 million of PCD confirmed losses as of January 1, 2020.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)



At or for the Quarters Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Net income/(loss)

$ 15,009

$ 21,225

$ (549,381)

$ (19,870)

$ 25,751

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(2,405)

1,017

(822)

9,730

(1,734)

Adj: Goodwill impairment

-

-

553,762

-

-

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-

-

-

-

Adj: Merger and acquisition expense

-

-

-

-

3,611

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

523

5,316

-

-

2,102

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

5,114

2,477

8,635

10,629

9,514

Adj: Income taxes

(2,939)

(3,611)

(18,658)

(4,134)

(3,910)

Total core income/(loss) (2) (A) $ 14,062

$ 26,424

$ (6,464)

$ (3,645)

$ 35,334

























Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 99,036

$ 97,018

$ 94,971

$ 92,064

$ 114,695

Adj: Net securities (gains)/losses (1)

(2,405)

1,017

(822)

9,730

(1,734)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-

-

-

-

Total core revenue (2) (B) $ 95,391

$ 98,035

$ 94,149

$ 101,794

$ 112,961

























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 71,796

$ 72,843

$ 624,275

$ 71,325

$ 70,287

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

(523)

(5,316)

-

-

(5,713)

Less: Goodwill impairment

-

-

(553,762)

-

-

Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 71,273

$ 67,527

$ 70,513

$ 71,325

$ 64,574

























Total revenue

$ 98,479

$ 96,752

$ 90,383

$ 93,869

$ 116,860

Total non-interest expense

76,353

75,054

628,322

83,759

81,966

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ 22,126

$ 21,698

$ (537,939)

$ 10,110

$ 34,894

























Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 99,036

$ 97,018

$ 94,971

$ 92,064

$ 114,695

Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

71,796

72,843

624,275

71,325

70,287

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations

$ 27,240

$ 24,175

$ (529,304)

$ 20,739

$ 44,408

























Total core revenue (2)

$ 95,391

$ 98,035

$ 94,149

$ 101,794

$ 112,961

Core non-interest expense (2)

71,273

67,527

70,513

71,325

64,574

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ 24,118

$ 30,508

$ 23,636

$ 30,469

$ 48,387

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (D) $ 12,446

$ 12,660

$ 13,419

$ 12,852

$ 13,270

Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,150

1,133

1,675

1,734

1,747

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,110

1,091

1,085

1,135

1,146

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,103

1,071

1,064

1,115

1,105

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,153

1,138

1,122

1,124

1,159

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,153

1,118

1,101

1,104

1,119

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 12,803

12,574

13,021

12,524

12,617

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 50,833

50,306

50,192

50,199

49,585

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 50,355

50,329

50,246

50,204

50,702

























Core earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ 0.28

$ 0.53

$ (0.13)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.70

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.68

22.22

21.94

22.00

22.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 9.01

9.05

8.61

8.98

9.19

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on assets

0.48 % 0.67 % (16.38) % (0.62) % 0.78 % Core return on assets (2)

0.45

0.84

(0.19)

(0.11)

1.08

GAAP return on equity

5.22

7.50

(131.17)

(4.58)

5.90

Core return on equity (2) (A/E) 4.89

9.33

(1.54)

(0.84)

8.09

Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) 5.50

10.27

(2.05)

(0.94)

13.12

PPNR/assets (2)

0.71

0.69

(16.04)

0.31

1.05

Core PPNR/assets (2)

0.78

0.97

0.71

0.96

1.48

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 71.03

65.39

71.01

66.92

53.66

Net interest margin

2.61

2.61

2.62

3.04

3.11

























Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 1,334

$ 1,377

$ 1,379

$ 608

$ 2,503

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (971)

(1,090)

(1,097)

(486)

(1,996)

Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 363

287

282

122

507

























Intangible amortization (O) $ 1,513

$ 1,530

$ 1,558

$ 1,580

$ 1,582

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 1,485

1,512

1,580

1,824

1,934

























(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED - (F-10)





Years Ended





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019



Net (loss)/income

$ (533,017)

$ 97,450



Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

7,520

(4,389)



Adj: Goodwill impairment

553,762

-



Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-



Adj: Merger and acquisition expenses

-

18,733



Adj: Restructuring expense and other

5,839

9,313



Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

26,855

5,539



Adj: Income taxes

(29,342)

(7,799)



Total core income (2) (A) $ 30,377

$ 118,847

















Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 383,089

$ 449,260



Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

7,520

(4,389)



Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-



Total core revenue(2) (B) $ 389,369

$ 444,871



Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

$ 840,239

$ 289,857



Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense (see above)

(5,839)

(28,046)



Less: Goodwill impairment

(553,762)

-



Core non-interest expense (2) (C) $ 280,638

$ 261,811

















Total revenue

$ 379,483

$ 490,490



Total non-interest expense

863,488

336,626



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ (484,005)

$ 153,864

















Total revenue from continuing operations

$ 383,089

$ 449,260



Total non-interest expense from continuing operations

840,239

289,857



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations

$ (457,150)

$ 159,403

















Total core revenue (2)

$ 389,369

$ 444,871



Core non-interest expense (2)

280,638

261,811



Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$ 108,731

$ 183,060

















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (D) $ 12,861

$ 12,961



Total average shareholders' equity (E) 1,421

1,694



Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (F) 1,105

1,116



Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2) (G) 1,088

1,076



Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (H) 1,153

1,159



Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 1,153

1,119



Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (J) 12,803

12,613



Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (K) 50,833

49,585



Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (L) 50,308

49,421



Core earnings per common share, diluted(2) (A/L) $ 0.60

$ 2.40



Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.68

22.56



Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (H)/(J) 9.01

9.19

















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on assets

(4.15) % 0.75 %

Core return on assets (2) (A/D) 0.24

0.93



GAAP return on equity

(37.46)

5.75



Core return on equity (2) (A/E) 2.14

7.01



Core return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (A+O)/(G) 3.18

11.35



PPNR/assets (2)

(3.76)

1.19



Core PPNR/assets (2)

0.85

1.41



Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (C-O)/(B+M+P) 68.53

55.63



Net interest margin

2.72

3.17

















Supplementary data











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (M) $ 4,699

$ 7,950



Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (N) (3,645)

(6,455)



Net income on tax-credit investments (M+N) 1,054

1,495

















Intangible amortization (O) 6,181

5,783



Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (P) 6,402

7,451















(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption

of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end.

Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data

due to rounding. (5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of

intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total core tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully

taxable equivalent basis and total core non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The

Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in

historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

